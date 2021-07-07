Bradley Gallo of Amasia Entertainment: “WALK BEFORE YOU RUN”

WALK BEFORE YOU RUN: I was told this over and over again. But I didn’t listen. I had so much energy and passion when I was younger, so I just wanted to be there already. For example, I made a film before I even knew how to create one. I would have learned a lot by working in companies that made films first AND THEN went out to make a film.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bradley Gallo.

Bradley Gallo is a co-Founder and the President of Film & Television at Amasia Entertainment. He has over 20 years of media and entertainment industry experience including film, television, commercials and journalism. Bradley recently acquired the rights to and will be producing the beloved GREEN HORNET AND KATO franchise — set up at Universal and to be written by David Koepp — and will also be producing the highly anticipated DARK SHADOWS: REINCARNATION sequel series for Warner Bros. Studios. Bradley also produced John Patrick Shanley’s upcoming WILD MOUNTAIN THYME starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken; the 2019 Sundance and SXSW selection THEM THAT FOLLOW starring Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann, and Lewis Pullman; MR. RIGHT starring Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick, directed by Paco Cabezas; and THE CALL starring Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My big thing at Amasia Entertainment is to make sure that we are creating content that is story-driven and can bend creatively in new directions. I don’t think it gets any more exciting than GREEN HORNET AND KATO. We get to reinvent a franchise from the ground up with Universal Studios as our partner. Amasia Entertainment is working hard to develop the script with David Koepp, the master of setting up franchises such as Mission Impossible and Jurassic Park. We are planning to get at some disheartening themes in the world today, such (Journalism, wealth, power) and shed light on how we can reimagine them in a positive light. I’m also extremely passionate about our film HANDSOME AND THE HARSH REALM. It’s a fresh take on a trans-coming-of-age story in the John Hughes fashion that embraces the punk and nostalgia of the 90s. Through his senior year of high school, and with the help of his friends and favorite uncle, our main character Peyton discovers that he identifies as a boy. What I love about this project is that it’s heartfelt but also really funny and uplifting. I’m also proud to be working with both a trans screenwriter and trans director, telling an authentic trans story.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am amazed and inspired by those in history that have accomplished in one lifetime, one year, or one moment that would take me three lifetimes to achieve. Jesus, Mark Twain, and Anne Frank are three of those people. Jesus was one of the greatest storytellers with a purpose. He often preached in parables or experiences that made a difference regardless of your beliefs. Even today, he has transformed billions of lives through his teachings in the most published book of all time. If there were ever a historical figure that inspired me and storytelling, it was Jesus. Mark Twain was considered one of the great novelists of our time. But he also found time to be an entrepreneur, a journalist, a publisher, a lecturer, and most importantly, a humorist we so need right now. He is the reason I believe I can define myself way more than as a filmmaker. I’m a journalist, a philanthropist, an author, an entrepreneur, and a traveler. Anne Frank gives me the will to halt my ego or curb my inner demons as much as possible and recognize that “no one has ever become poor from giving.” She gives me the courage to take on challenges that increase the good in our lives. A child had the fortitude to say, “how wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” That is so powerful and incredibly inspiring.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world?

Great question! Now that I have been successful in all forms of media, I have been working hard on using my skillset as a filmmaker and journalist to develop projects that can profoundly impact our universe. As media has bombarded our lives through phones, glasses, computers, cars, and even elevators, I want our companies to find the projects that can make a difference and improve human lives. One way to do so is through a non-profit company where I sit on the board called GVNG. There’s no “I” in GVNG. I am part of the founding team of this company. The goal is to allow anyone to start a non-profit or mini donor-advised fund (DAF) to control where they donate their hard-earned money. This will take away the expensive, complicated and traditional bureaucratic process and allow for a simplified and innovative — hit the ground running to power good faster.

Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I am currently working on setting up GVNG MEDIA. It is a non-profit content production division of GVNG that works to fund, create, and distribute social impact causal film and television across all platforms with an A-level talent to push our industry to do better. I’m also working on creating opportunities to allow non-profits to have a place to go to get their visions of content made for their causes through GVNG MEDIA. It will give non-profits a medium to raise more money and access more donors than ever before. These non-profits can grab the attention of Gen Z, the first generation to think of donating their time and money to non-profits at the beginning of their lives versus the end.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause?

I always had it in me from a very young age that I wanted to do good in the world. I thought, at first, it was going to be through the selfless actions of a veterinarian. I had read all of the James Herriot books (a British veterinarian author), which led me down the path of schooling to become a Vet. But I couldn’t put animals to sleep. I also was terrible at calculus. I quickly realized that I was interested in storytelling. And I knew it once I started reading (go figure) Stephen King. It was incredible to see a description of that magnitude. That led me to study filmmaking and breathing films like STAND BY ME and DEAD POETS SOCIETY. The last movie starring Robin Williams was a trigger for me when Robin was interviewed later in life and revealed that he was approached the most of any film for his “Carpe Diem” moment. That stuck with me. I want to one day walk down the street and be stopped by a fan for the movies I have made. That is what has been pushing me and has now inspired me to start GVNG Media.

Can you name an individual and how you helped them through your cause?

There are hundreds of such examples, but one that I find especially meaningful is FosterDreamzzz, a wraparound impact project that aligns closely with a television series. The series follows host Allen J West — celebrated TV director, award-winning film producer, and former foster youth. He and his team of good-will celebrity ambassadors come together to give the survivors a hand up. They also birth a national movement dedicated to creating solutions for foster children aging out of the system. Allen was like many of the youth he will feature on Foster Dreamzzz. He was left in the hospital for 13 months at birth until he entered the foster care system. Allen’s past gives him vast resources for self-understanding and acceptance of the subjects he will interview. Allen’s ultimate goal is to reveal the incredible resolve these young people exhibit and create solutions to better their lives. Allen founded the wraparound impact project of FosterDreamzzz. It will help transition foster youth and address the needs of the 400,000 plus children in the Foster Care system and the approximately 20,000 youth aging out of that system every year.

Are there three things that individuals, society, or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Individuals can support us by donating to GVNG.ORG. You can also support us by demanding social impact media be a part of our lives’ fabric in the future. The government can support through rules and regulations that help limit destructive media.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. WALK BEFORE YOU RUN: I was told this over and over again. But I didn’t listen. I had so much energy and passion when I was younger, so I just wanted to be there already. For example, I made a film before I even knew how to create one. I would have learned a lot by working in companies that made films first AND THEN went out to make a film.

2. THINK LONG TERM Investing: You hear that all the time, but it’s true. And we rarely do this when we are young or even today when we may be older. It’s essential to allow you to do what you want to do. I bought stocks at the age of 15. GAP and SNAPPLE. They went down a smidgen the next day. So I sold them. Today they would be worth millions. Think long term and SAVE.

3. GIVE BACK SOONER! When we were younger, we had this idea that you only did philanthropy when you were older and wealthy. After you had “made it.” That was ridiculous. I dip into donating early in life by sponsoring children (children international) and contributing to Hale House and other mailers that came in when I had money. But you can give back through your time and effort as well. And you can do it right freaking now!

4. RELATIONSHIPS are everything…. I wish I knew how vital the address book was. I have met so many people over the years and built mini relationships in business and life. But it’s almost impossible to keep up with everyone unless you have a trusty address book. Yes, you have your cell phone, but you can lose that and forget the name you put it under, etc. Creating a system to keep up your good relationships over the years will advance whatever cause you are working on. I have tons of examples of relationships lost just because I didn’t keep track.

5. LOVE THY NEIGHBOR, even if you are not a fan. You never know who you are interacting with and what that person can do for you or the cause. I find it best to love everyone, even in their darkest, jealous, rudest, and saddest moments. There’s never enough love given out, and the more you live your life that way, the more angels come into your life.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would ask them this question. What is the purpose of life if it’s not to give? Happiness is not derived from selfishness; it comes with a purpose-driven life of entrepreneurship for good and positivity. Do right by people and our environment, and it will do right by you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why?

I’d probably say that I would like to work with Mackenzie Scott. I can’t tell you how much I admire her mission to donate her fortune after becoming the richest woman in the world. I feel like a lunch with her would be so enlightening and enrich my life to hear all about the causes she is interested in. I know that we would find a way to change the world together.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Go Confidently in the Direction of your Dreams! Live the Life you’ve Imagined!” Henry David Thoreau. This quote has been in my life for over 20 years, and it sits on my fridge as a magnet. It speaks to me so profoundly. There are so many obstacles and naysayers around you daily, and it’s essential to set boundaries and eliminate toxic people and environments as much as you can. But sometimes you are your own worst enemy, and this quote sets back that focus that if you can dream it or think it and you are alive, then you can do it. SO DO IT! No matter how insignificant or dramatic it is, we were placed on this earth to THRIVE!

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on all of social media @bradleygallo.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!