Bradley Beman on enforcing disease prevention tips in the workplace

The Coronavirusepisode that started a few months back has spread to almost every part of the world. The governments have tried their best to restrict the spread by closing down the nation’s outskirts and forcing travel restrictions. It has emerged as areminder for institutions to deliberately survey their arrangements, systems, and methodology, which they had set up […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The Coronavirusepisode that started a few months back has spread to almost every part of the world. The governments have tried their best to restrict the spread by closing down the nation’s outskirts and forcing travel restrictions. It has emerged as areminder for institutions to deliberately survey their arrangements, systems, and methodology, which they had set up to secure the clients and employees from the virus. There are some inspectionsto check whether institutions have renewed their operations.

According to Brad Beman, hand washing is the best practice which employees need to ensure at regular intervals. The employer must provide the workers with proper washing stations for the purpose. The distribution of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers in the office should become part of the protocol. Undertaking standard cleaning operations for limiting the spread of coronavirus is vital.

The guidelines provided by Bradley J Beman to revise workplace norms

The protection of employees: coronavirus may spread through the air. It is reasonable to say you may get infectedby contacting the articles and surfaces and then touching the nose or mouth. Studies reveal that staying at home when feeling cold and cough and leaving the workplace when feeling feverish is essential. Washing hands at regular intervals by the employees is mandatory. Studies have revealed that the companies which take care of safety measures are at a lesser risk of contamination.

Upgrade company policies: In all likelihood, it is essential to revise the company policies by making critical changes about social distancing norms. Every system should have the ability to adapt to the needs and demands of the changing situation. Having stringent guidelines may affect the overall reputation of the industry. It is crucial in the current time.

Arrangements for workers in case they develop a fever, by providing them their salary and necessary medical allowance is mandatory to encourage them to stay home. For any organization to work smoothly, it requires the support of the workforce. For an owner, developing essential changes in the firm policy must be undertaken to create a positive outlook.

The framework for communication with employees: Two-way communication is essential for any organization to work smoothly. Studies have revealed that companies that work on their communication have better chances of regaining their past prestige. The organization needs to convey to the employees about regular updates,policies regarding remote work, and the conditions under which employees may get exempted from work. 

Proper planning amid a health crisis may help an organization ensure the well-being of the clients, workers, and the business. In addition to this, the appropriate execution of the plan is equally essential.

The organization should restrict employees from traveling and follow international norms about business travels in this regard. The institutions should use the present situation to excel their current strategies. These components will help the organization to continue its operations amid the pandemic. An enterprise can grow in the current situation only if they accept the “new normal.”

    Mr. Beman co-founded Tortoise Credit Strategies, an investment firm focused on fixed income-related credit strategies, in 2015. Tortoise Credit Strategies is a member of the Tortoise Investments family.

