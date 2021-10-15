Brad Sorte Of Caron Treatment Centers: “Surround yourself with smart, aspirational people”

Surround yourself with smart, aspirational people. The old saying, “you’re defined by the company you keep,” could not be truer. It’s important to surround yourself with people who will challenge you and help hold you accountable to be your best. Whether through mentors or organizations, you need to consistently pursue personal and professional development. Align yourself with professional development groups (in my case The Young Presidents Organization) as they will naturally accelerate your growth.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career in Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brad Sorte, President & CEO of Caron Treatment Centers.

Bradley F. Sorte is the President and CEO of Caron Treatment Centers, an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education. He began his career in the treatment sector in 2007 as an overnight tech. After receiving his master’s in social work, Sorte took a therapist position at Caron, where he previously sought treatment for his own substance use disorder at the age of 24. Concurrent with working as a family therapist at Caron, Sorte obtained an MBA, which allowed him to cultivate both business and clinical experience to succeed as a healthcare leader in today’s sophisticated climate.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was born and raised in the New York City area, the older brother to twin sisters. When I was in my early 20s, I developed an alcohol use disorder. Fortunately, I had a very supportive family who brought me to treatment at Caron. My time at Caron not only saved my life, but also transformed my vision of how I wanted to live my life. My journey has empowered me to commit to a life of wellness and to helping other families live their best lives.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

In 2008, I was in a stable place in my recovery, but my weight had ballooned to an unhealthy place. My father helped motivate me when he said, “I hope you didn’t go through all of that work to get sober to die of a heart attack.” That was a wakeup call for me. I was determined to establish a routine that would support my self-care moving forward. I went on the South Beach diet and started running; losing 120 pounds in a year which I’ve kept off for the 13 years since.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Running is absolutely my “go-to” activity. We need to take care of our mind, body, and spirit, and everybody finds different ways to do that. For me, running longer distances accomplishes all three. It’s not only physically good for the body but it also supports me mentally. It’s often the only “alone time” I get, and I find it very contemplative and meditative. Spiritually, I experience an inner peace that comes from the physical and psychological feeling of pushing myself.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

As I previously mentioned, I was 24 when my family sought treatment for me for my alcohol use disorder. My time as a patient remains an important part of my connection to Caron and to the families we help every day. In fact, I strongly believe I am where I am today because of the impact Caron had on my life and I feel passionately about making a difference in the lives of others. My subsequent range of experiences and roles, especially as a family therapist, lend perspective that informs my leadership approach today.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced was addressing my own substance use disorder. Once I achieved recovery, my career has moved along organically for the past 15 years. I’ve learned to see challenges as opportunities to grow. Life requires us to take risks, and there is always a possibility of making mistakes. It’s important to find balance, always be thoughtful and look for opportunities in many forms.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Addiction is truly a family disease. My hope is that we’re making a bigger impact on the world by not only treating the individual in a patient-centric way, but also by treating the family. Providing family members with education, therapy and support disrupts inter-generational trauma and leads to significant transformation. What’s amazing is then healthy families provide support to other families in crisis. We’re creating a safe, loving, and supportive community that reduces stigma and improves access to quality treatment and recovery.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Like any other chronic illness, progress in treatment of substance use disorder is driven by an investment in research. In June, we announced the Fran and Doug Tieman Center for Research, a “first-of-its-kind” research center that will focus on brain chemistry and medical research. We believe our research will create measurable, objective advancements in the prevention and treatment of substance use disorder.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity and a continued hunger to learn have been the most instrumental aspects of my success. I became a voracious consumer of personal and professional development, and still am. I currently participate in the Philadelphia and Palm Beach Chapters of the Young Presidents Organization.

I believe humility is extremely important. I don’t for a minute think I have all the answers and it’s very important to me to take time to listen to my team. I’m always evolving and that allows me to consistently broaden my perspective.

Finally, I think my ability to be decisive has been a major component of my success. I’ve learned how to analyze a great deal of information from multiple sources at once and make an informed decision. That decisiveness has been key in my leadership journey.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness for me is defined as living a balanced and authentic life. In addition to being a CEO, I’m also a husband, father, son, and brother. Wellness is maintaining myself physically, mentally, psychologically, and spiritually so I can be the best version of myself to support the many roles in my life.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Our entire perspective in life right now is an outgrowth of our sense of wellness. I’ve personally put a new focus on wellness — running specifically — because it sets the course for my day and shapes how I interact with people. Prioritizing self-care and wellness played a significant role in bolstering my spirit throughout the pandemic and during my transition to President and CEO of Caron.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

At Caron, we advise companies on how to better support their employees during this time of continued pandemic stress and for the long term. It is crucial for upper management to make wellness a priority. This involves working with their HR departments to implement a solid Employee Assistance Program to recognize and help struggling employees get the support they need. Leadership can also make a difference by modeling healthy behavior, prioritizing work life balance and encouraging teams to take their allotted time off to support wellness.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career in The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

5 things to Create a Highly Successful Career in the Health and Wellness Industry.

Develop a personal strategic plan. Creating a strategy for your life is essential and will help you achieve your goals. You should have a plan for every facet of your life: health, personal, career, and overall development. A plan empowers you to move your life forward in the direction of your choice. Surround yourself with smart, aspirational people. The old saying, “you’re defined by the company you keep,” could not be truer. It’s important to surround yourself with people who will challenge you and help hold you accountable to be your best. Whether through mentors or organizations, you need to consistently pursue personal and professional development. Align yourself with professional development groups (in my case The Young Presidents Organization) as they will naturally accelerate your growth. Learn how to take the right risks. You can fall into the trap of playing it too safe or equally problematic — take too many risks. Finding the balance between knowing when to fold and when to step forward is key. Always be thoughtful and look for opportunities when they knock (because they won’t always come in the shape or form you expect) and make sure you’re on the lookout for surprises. Be decisive. I approach life with humility and flexibility. However, I also understand you must be decisive despite the unknown. I’ve learned how to analyze a great deal of information from multiple sources at once and make an informed decision. That decisiveness has been key in my leadership journey. Support your team. Throughout my career, it’s always been important to me to bolster my staff and give them room to grow. The reality is I don’t have all the answers so I approach interactions with the perspective that I can learn from each person. If my team is thriving, I know my management style is on the right track. As a young leader, I firmly believe my job is to empower my team and help them be successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see a movement reframing the way we discuss mental health and substance use disorder. We need to create language that removes shame and stigma and promotes a holistic notion of wellness. History tells us that labels change, because “idiot,” “imbecile,” and “moron” were once clinical terms. We need to relinquish our overreliance on categorizing people with outdated terms and instead focus on helping more people achieve fulfilling lives.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My consistent answer is Barack Obama. I know that’s a lofty goal, but I find him to be the most inspirational leader of our lifetime.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We have a blog where Caron experts and alumni share their insight and perspective on a broad range of health and wellness topics. You can check it out at caron.org/blog.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!