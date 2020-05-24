Bracha Goetz: “Physical pleasure”

There can be times of excruciating pain when you are a Highly Sensitive Person, but the joys are breathtakingly wonderful too. And now that my exposed soul is getting the nourishment it had craved for years, the joyous times are frequent and life is deeply pleasurable.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bracha Goetz. Bracha is not your typical Harvard grad because she’s not the author of any highly intellectual works. She’s the author of 38 simple and spiritual children’s books that help souls to shine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Bracha! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Besides being a children’s book author, I also wrote one book for adults, a memoir called Searching for God in the Garbage about overcoming food addictions joyfully. I’m the wife of a wonderful man, the mother of six great parents, and I coordinate a Big Brother Big Sister program in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

I believe that a Highly Sensitive Person is waaaay more than a person whose feelings are easily hurt. A Highly Sensitive Person is someone whose soul is more exposed than most so they can sense and feel things more intensely.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

Since a Highly Sensitive People are more exposed souls, they therefore have a higher degree of empathy toward others and they can be more easily offended by hurtful remarks made about other people.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

And since Highly Sensitive People are more exposed souls, they can have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain. We are all souls that live in bodies, and when our essence is at the surface, and not covered by lots of garbage, we can experience more pain in sync with painful things we see depicted because our souls can more easily resonate with another’s pain.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

I developed food addictions because my soul was starving and desperately craving the spiritual nourishment it needed to thrive.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I remember overhearing my mother talking to my father when I was an adolescent, and my mother was questioning why I couldn’t just be happy like others. She was wondering why I was always searching for something deeper.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

There can be times of excruciating pain when you are a Highly Sensitive Person, but the joys are breathtakingly wonderful too. And now that my exposed soul is getting the nourishment it had craved for years, the joyous times are frequent and life is deeply pleasurable.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Because of the great sensitivity that comes from being an exposed soul, I was able to choose a fulfilling spiritual life as my life’s priority.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

There can be harm in being overly empathetic and highly sensitive as well if a person does not have the discipline to maintain self preservation while in the process of caring about others.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

Highly Sensitive People need to balance their great sensitivity with the strength of self preservation in order not to get hurt by social media and in other social interactions as well. Careful consideration needs to be implemented before posting things that can easily lead to insensitive comments.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I would try not to talk about it, and I would try to direct the negative feelings stirred by something that bothers me in a positive direction — seeking to find a creative expression for my feelings.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I love to use my caring and empathetic nature to do creative things that help to make an impact in an upbeat way.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

Highly Sensitive People may be erroneously perceived as being negative and critical people because certain things can disturb them more than most people. When Highly Sensitive People use their critical perception as a springboard to make positive changes in our world that helps to dispel this misperception.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

We are spiritual beings clothed in physical bodies. There ain’t nuthin’ we can do about being exposed souls. It’s an immense gift that we can hopefully use wisely, carefully, and with joy.

OK, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

Rabbi Noach Weinberg taught that there are Five Levels of Pleasure. To survive and truly thrive as a highly sensitive person, a soul that is more desperate than most for fulfillment, all five levels of pleasure need to be met. Here they are:

Physical pleasure — experiencing satisfaction from the senses Love — emotional pleasure from focusing on the virtues of another Meaning — fulfilling the desire to be good and make a difference Creativity — having the power to create life and affect the world in a positive way Transcendence — experiencing connection with a power greater than oneself

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I hope to inspire movement toward recognizing that we are all spiritual beings, cosmically and divinely interconnected.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can experience how my soul shines through my books by meeting them on my Bracha Goetz Amazon Author Page: http://www.amazon.com/author/spiritualkidsbooks-brachagoetz.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.