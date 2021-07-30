Bracha Goetz of Bracha’s Books: “Be as real and honest as possible”

Be as real and honest as possible.Use clear language to say something in a way that can touch another person.Details make poems come alive.Choosing the right word helps you to speak from your heart better.Try to say it as only you could say it!

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bracha Goetz.

Bracha Goetz is the Harvard-educated author of 39 books that help children’s souls shine and a candid memoir for adults:​ http://www.amazon.com/author/spiritualkidsbooks-brachagoetz

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I think it was reading the wondrous picture books by Dr. Seuss. They really got my imagination soaring, and I wanted to do that too.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

My next picture book which is due to be released soon is Let’s Stay Healthy. Written in rhyme, it explains to young children why it is vital to eat food that helps us stay healthy, exercise, get enough sleep and enjoy good hygiene. It’s great for children to get to understand the reasons why these things are good for us.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

I think that the poet, Eve Merriam, expressed it well.

How to Eat a Poem

Don’t be polite.

Bite in.

Pick it up with your fingers and lick the juice that

may run down your chin.

It is ready and ripe now, whenever you are.

You do not need a knife or fork or spoon

or plate or napkin or tablecloth.

For there is no core

or stem

or rind

or pit

or seed

or skin

to throw away.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Just about everything! And efficiently too! ☺

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

ee cummings and Dr. Seuss were both geniuses — out-of-the-box, imaginative, super creative, and they got important messages across using very few words.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

In a few words, what’s it like after death?

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

Emily Dickinson’s poem, “I’m Nobody, Who Are You?” really spoke to me as an adolescent when I felt like a nobody. I didn’t feel as alone after I read it because she had expressed my inner feelings.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Not wasting time with lots of words, we can express our thoughts and feelings more simply and directly through poetry. And since it involves activating less analytic areas of the brain, both when composing and hearing it, that creates the potential for fewer barriers to go up and more connections to be made between people when it is shared.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I write poems to get messages out into the world. I write poems for children and adults that are published in magazines. Most of my picture books are written in rhyme, and my memoir, Searching for God in the Garbage, contains poems that I wrote through the years. I also write songs that are performed, and those are poems too.

Here’s a stanza from one of my picture books, Aliza in MitzvahLand, that I think expresses one of my main messages.

When I’ve got nothing to do,

It’s because I’m forgetting…

Our world was made for giving,

Not getting!

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope to help more souls to shine more brightly.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

We can learn to use fewer words, to express ourselves more clearly, and to make every word count.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?”

Be as real and honest as possible. Use clear language to say something in a way that can touch another person. Details make poems come alive. Choosing the right word helps you to speak from your heart better. Try to say it as only you could say it!

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Enjoy playing with writing a poem.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches how to… say things succinctly.

Poetry heals by… forming connections.

To be a poet, you need to… enjoy writing poems.

I would like to have a talk with my old classmate at Harvard, Bill Gates. But I keep forgetting to tag him. ☺

