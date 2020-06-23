BP Major: “Don’t give to receive, just give to bring happiness or relief to someone else’s life”

The one thing I like to instill into my kids and my work is the importance of performing acts of kindness. No matter how large or small. If you can give something to someone who needs it then give it to them. If you can offer a kind word of encouragement or a smile then do it. Don’t give to receive, just give to bring happiness or relief to someone else’s life.

I had the pleasure of interviewing BP Major.

BP Major was born in Sydney, Australia and started his career at the age of 9 acting on Australian TV. He appeared on many soaps and national TV Commercials.

His career in Australia evolved into one of Sydney’s leading dancers and performers. In Australia he worked with Kylie & Dannii Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Marcia Hines, Jimmy Barnes, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman.

He was in the musical “Grease’’ — the arena spectacular as understudy to Miguel Ayesa as Sonny, performed in the closing ceremony of the 2000 Olympic games with Kylie Minogue and performed at the Opening of Fox studio’s Australia.

BP moved to Stockholm where he was a top finalist in the TV show “Popstars” and continued to record music and perform over Europe. He moved to London and continued to record music and perform and also spent time in Bollywood where he worked on 2 hit Bollywood films as a lead dancer starring Amitabh Bachchan ,

BP’S career spans over 3 decades and he has starred on the stage and film. Since moving to the USA, BP has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Cody Simpson, Alli Simpson, Madison Pettis, Madison Beer, Laura Vandervoort, Shawn Mendes, The Jonas Brothers and Ron Howard to name a few.

BP starred in a David Bowie Rock Opera called Hunky Dory

Thank you for joining us BP! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After many years in front of the camera I felt like it was time to put all my experience and knowledge into a different direction and energy. I started working with Gia, a 10 year old super shy and quiet but vocally gifted powerhouse. I saw something in her that inspired me to want to work with her and bring out the best in her. It then sparked a desire for me to want to raise her and other kids in the entertainment business giving them all my knowledge, experience and direction that I never had as a kid. I’ve choreographed, directed and produced my own live shows around the world and have done the same for other artists and companies and I believe all this work has led me to this new and exciting chapter in my life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career

I’ve been completely surprised by the overwhelming sense of joy and calmness I have experienced since making this career shift. I didn’t think this type of shift was possible for me. Initially, the idea of focusing on someone else’s career felt like I was giving up on my own, but the reality has been the complete opposite. Channeling my energy and attention into someone else’s career now feels as though it has only broadened and enhanced my own career, and the feeling of satisfaction I get when I watch my kids grow is incredibly rewarding.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When starting to work with Gia, I didn’t realize my life was going to take a huge spin. I didn’t even realize I was starting a new business. It was just something that felt organic. Now I realize my career and my perspective on my career have changed immensely. It’s been brilliant as I get to still do everything I always wanted to do, just a little different. I think it’s interesting because if I wasn’t open to taking a different direction, I’d still be on the hamster wheel of what I was doing before. I took my own advice that I always give to my kids and that is to always be open to new ideas and possibilities as you never know which way it’s going to go.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am focused on creating one episode per week of Major Minors, one new music video per month for Gia, and preparing the launch of Danika’s new youtube show Danika’s Dream House. These projects are all so different and awesome as I get to work and create with my kids, as well as introduce a lot of my celebrity friends to the kids for extra mentoring. This is perfect for me as I love to incorporate my real life into my work. However, some of the biggest laughs I have each week are when I go live on Instagram with Brandi Glanville every Thursday evening. It’s a hoot cause I get to catch up with a friend in front of the world, be an adult and drink on the job!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I get a lot of joy in making people’s dreams come true, big or small. Throughout the course of creating Major Minors I’ve had some super cool experiences introducing Gia to many stars, especially Shawn Mendes as she loves him. It was so cool to see her interact with him and also be on TV next to him. Throughout the course of the show we’ve had Melissa Gisoni from “Dance Moms” & Dannii Minogue who gave such amazing and caring advice to Gia. Brian Just Crum from America’s got talent offered awesome performance tips, and one of the most entertaining experiences for me was watching Gia learn to “walk” from America’s Next Top Model star Miss J Alexander. I couldn’t believe she wasn’t scared of the 6 foot 4 glamazon. My favorite part was when Miss J asks Gia if she knows how to walk. Gia laughs as if J means walk, but he meant “walk”. Her innocents and his sass were priceless.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My advice is always the same, be true to yourself and believe in what you’re “selling.” I didn’t plan to teach kids, it just sort of happened because someone needed something that I had to offer. If you love what you’re doing it won’t always feel like work, give it everything you’ve got everyday, keep it real and never make promises you can’t keep.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I like to read and take walks for my mental health. I read different types of books from gossip to Kabbalah. At the moment, I’m doing a 21 day Deepak Chopra meditation which has been awesome. I also lift weights as I love the social interaction at my gym, and I love keeping fit. The physical activity is also good for my brain, and all the lifting promotes healthier eating. I check in with my life strategist Suzanne Jeffers regularly as I love to get an unbiased opinion on what I’m thinking about both in business and in life. I think it’s super important to run ideas by an unbiased source who is looking out for you but also keeping you on the right path and accountable for your actions. My skin care routine is only as good as it is because EMK kindly sends me amazing products that I love using.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me that life does not happen when you want it to happen. I’m pretty sure someone said a version of this to me along the way but I wasn’t prepared to listen. I spent so many years busting my butt to make things happen, pushing things along and putting myself under immense pressure to succeed. Now, the older I get I’m more like “it’ll happen” or “I’m just choosing what makes me happy”, and it’s when I started to let go of the pressure and truly just do things for the simple sake of happiness, I feel like I started to enjoy everything a lot more. My bills are paid, I work all the time, I contribute to the planet and the lives of the kids I coach, and I wake up happy — most of the time. Now I’d really like to add a husband to the equation!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The first thing that comes to mind is SO Australian! “Go big or go home!” It makes me laugh, but it’s the story of my life. If I’m creating an event, a music video, performance or even lunch — it’s got to be the most extravagant or most creative and I want everyone to leave thinking they had an experience they’ll never forget.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my closest friends for almost 25 years is Dannii Minogue. We met when we did the musical “Grease, the arena spectacular” together back in the late 90’s. From the minute we met at rehearsals we connected and have been mates ever since, Dannii is so knowledgeable, talented, loyal, honest, humble and giving. She has given me such great advice and support for decades and I feel like our friendship only gets stronger. We care for each other deeply and uniquely and have a strong support system both professionally and personally for each other. I have slept at her home when I needed a place to stay, she’s picked me up from the airport when I needed a ride and held my ponytail back after I’ve had too many champagnes 🙂

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The one thing I like to instill into my kids and my work is the importance of performing acts of kindness. No matter how large or small. If you can give something to someone who needs it then give it to them. If you can offer a kind word of encouragement or a smile then do it. Don’t give to receive, just give to bring happiness or relief to someone else’s life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I think Michelle Obama is pretty awesome. She’s incredibly intelligent, she cares deeply for the greater good and almost most importantly she has some dance moves! Michelle has seen and heard it all and she’s still going strong. I think she’s absolutely inspirational and would have some great ideas for me to keep moving in the right direction.

