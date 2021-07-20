Throughout your career, it is natural to go through highs and lows, dry seasons and exciting seasons. Especially if you have been at the same company or in the same industry for most of your professional life, you might be more at risk for experiencing burnout at some point. Once you find yourself in this position, bouncing back from burnout can seem like an impossible task. Thankfully, it is made all the more possible with the following methods.

Exercise and Eat Healthy

Though it might seem like the most basic of all tips, prioritizing your health is a key part of bouncing back from burnout. When you’re experiencing burnout, your health is the first thing that suffers. Feeling exhaustion from work makes you forfeit your exercise, grab greasy food on your way home and forego all the healthy habits you once diligently followed. When you’re feeling burnt out, it can seem taxing to make time for exercise and healthy eating.

Rather than setting aside your health for your career, you should instead prioritize it more when you are feeling overwhelmed. A quick jog or filling your body with nutrients can do more wonders for your energy than you might think.

Clean Your Home and Office

When you’re knee-deep in work tasks, it is easy to allow your workspace and even your home environment to become cluttered. Even if you’ve been making yourself believe that you can work in this type of environment, the reality is that having a cluttered space only drives you further into burnout. A messy room or workspace can indicate that your mind is distracted. Instead of allowing your space to become even more cluttered, take a moment to clean it up. As soon as you find yourself surrounded by a cleaner space, you’ll feel much more motivated to complete your other tasks.

Prioritize Your Sleep

Even though burnout leads to exhaustion, individuals experiencing this often still sacrifice their sleep. By doing so, they make themselves grow increasingly exhausted. After working all day, you might want to prolong your hours of free time. Whether that be a late night of Netflix, reading into late hours of the night, or going out to bars to let loose, staying up into the wee hours of the night does more harm than good. It is okay to have a late night once in a while, but if you are making this a habit, especially when you have early mornings, you will only drive yourself further into burnout. When you feel yourself growing tired, don’t push yourself to stay awake. Instead, allow yourself to sleep and catch up on the rest you’ve been needing.