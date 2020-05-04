Bouncing Back During COVID-19

Many people find themselves shut in, isolated, and even depressed due to the COVID-19 chaos. People are struggling to find something to latch on to, a glimmering piece of hope that can help them.

Others are absolutely in love with the fact that they don’t have to go anywhere or see people they ordinarily wouldn’t be so thrilled to be in a room with.

During this time, we have a phenomenal opportunity to work on ourselves. One person glibly told me that either the divorce rate is going to rapidly go up or the birth rate will. It can be a blessing to be at home with your spouse and family for this long or it can really bring out the worst in you.

This Post is For You…

Whether you’re taking care of your kiddos full-time now (that goes for the Dads reading this just as much as the Moms) or whether they’re banging down your makeshift home office to see you, this post is for you.

For the singles out there who feel totally shut in and need a hug, this post is for you.

For the elderly couple who just finally retired, but can’t spend their golden years traveling like they planned and dreamed about, this post is for you.

For the folks with three or more children and two working spouses who are being forced to still pay for private schools that aren’t teaching their kids anymore because of COVID-19, this post is for you.

For the families of empty-nesters who now find themselves filled the the brim with children and grandchildren frantically looking for attic finishing ideas, bringing beds into the basement, and ordering Amazon packages left and right, this post is for you.

For the solopreneur who thought that $10,000 grant for small businesses was actually coming to him or her just to find out that it was only $1,000 and delayed by months, this post is for you.

For the doctors and health care professionals who are working longer and harder hours than they ever thought they could, this post is for you.

For everyone out of work right now wondering where they’re going to find a job, this post is for you.

For everyone who is magically expected to work from home, but doesn’t actually have access to wifi, this post is for you.

Everyone, we’ll get through this. We’ve bounced back before, and we’ll bounce back again. We’re all in this together.

We each may struggle differently, but we’re all struggling.

Perhaps the very virus that has seemingly divided us has actually united us.