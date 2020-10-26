Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Born With Quality Of Leadership | Hardik Katariya

Leaders are born with a desire to accomplish whatever they want in their life. Having many desires in your brains and never letting them come out just because of the fear of failure seems like a insane stupidity. Whatever you decide bring it to the table no matter how you will be judged. Only those […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Leaders are born with a desire to accomplish whatever they want in their life. Having many desires in your brains and never letting them come out just because of the fear of failure seems like a insane stupidity. Whatever you decide bring it to the table no matter how you will be judged. Only those who concern just about their wish , desire and mission, succeed in life. Rest of the people just have their glimpse and feel tired about their life. 

Hardik katariya , one such example that is going to be mentioned here.  From a young lad who just started a company to becoming a renowned ceo of the company itself , the man grew into an overall fantastic person in the field that he chose. Hardik was fond of sports From the very beginning . Only there he learnt the role of hard work and smartness in life. None of them work single handedly , a coordination of both the things matters in overall development of a person.

Hardik followed up a disciplined life and never felt shy for doing any type of work. To overcome the financial crisis in his home , hardik worked in call centers and look now , everything that he did in past, is paying off. SIGNATIZE- MED TECH , was the company that hardik katariya started in 2018 with three partners , now he is the head of the company , moreover the popularity of the company is because of the discipline and on time assignment provided by the company.

Hardik himself is the proof that whatever you want with a deep desire  , the only that is required is sheer dedication to tackle the issues that comes in between. Hardik worked every bit , whatever was possible and now he is living the life of his dreams.

    Aditya Belnekar, CEO & Founder at TeamWizardMedia

    Aditya is an established technical expert with 5+ years of background in Web Development and Digital Marketing. His passion for helping people in all aspects of online marketing flows through in the expert industry coverage he provides.

