Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Boredom

Many of us have a complicated relationship with boredom. On our busiest days, we crave time to do nothing; but then when we get those sacred moments of silence, we don’t know what to do with them. We may even feel guilty that the moment exists. Rather than fight it off or reach for our […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many of us have a complicated relationship with boredom. On our busiest days, we crave time to do nothing; but then when we get those sacred moments of silence, we don’t know what to do with them. We may even feel guilty that the moment exists. Rather than fight it off or reach for our devices to fill the void, boredom is something we should embrace. Studies show that those idle moments can enhance our productivity, focus, and creativity

I decided to take a few minutes to write about a few experiences that have changed my perception of boredom- and how allowing myself to feel “bored” can work to my benefit.

The pandemic certainly taught be to see boredom as a benefit. I spent so much of my life busying myself that has often allowed me not to face some harsh realities, short comings in myself, my environment and how I view specific aspects in my life Quietness’ made me think and really plan, what my life could be if I stopped to focus. It created space for my mind to wander and come up with new ideas. A blog, a website, quotes and how I can use my platform to do more that “execute” but to impact others lives. The book on Autism and how I want to frame my story. The thing I still need to think about is a hobby, yes I like to work out but it feels like a “goal” start and stop vs a real “hobby”. I need to define what hobby means to me and sadly at this point of my life, I can talk about what I “enjoy” but I need a real hobby…caregiver cannot be a hobby. Silence will allow me to focus on what my hobby could be.

Its important to set aside time, we all need to get a boredom moment so at times it requires planning. I often wait until I am at a point of exhaustion before I slow down. Exhaustion and sleep deprivation won’t give me what is needed to be creative. However, I feel guilty or I least I used to feel bad when I was sitting with my feet up trying to ponder my life, yet I watched others seize every” do nothing” moment and “outsourcing” there responsibilities upon me. My advice is that you look to change your work priorities and work ethic over time. Make sure you do the things you wish to do earlier and allow boredom to be something you embrace. If I could go back in time the people I embraced in my life, or things of importance, I focused on would have been a different outcome. Take time for boredom and peace!

    Marietta Colston-Davis, Mother, Mentor, Technologist, Community Supporter and Philanthrapist

    Mother, Mentor, Technologist, Community Advocate and Philanthropist

    Marietta Colston-Davis is an accomplished technology sales executive and currently serves as IBM’s Vice President and Managing Director for IBM’s global Accenture relationship. She leads a worldwide team growing business in cloud and AI solutions. Prior to IBM, she served as Vice President of U.S. Dynamics at Microsoft. As the highest-ranking African American executive in North America and Latin America, Davis led an organization of more than 400 sales, marketing and technical experts. While at Microsoft, Davis successfully managed and grew multiple businesses to $1B and triple digit growth milestones. She has held high impact positions at Lotus Development, Ameritech, and Tata Consulting. Her diverse leadership portfolio extends to mentoring strong leaders into key roles and acting in an advisory capacity to incubation and small startups. Davis currently sits on the National Board of Youth Villages, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping more than 23,000 emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families each year across 20 states and Washington, D.C. She was selected as the first female Board Member of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in 2017. Davis was inducted in the Spelman College “Game Changer” Hall of Fame in 2015 for her impact as a technology leader. She is a sought after speaker on leadership topics with appearances at leading colleges and universities and professional organizations, including a keynote address at the 2015 Iowa Women Lead Change conference. A graduate of Bradley University, she also holds an MBA from Loyola University and executive certificates from the Harvard Business School. Joining Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., as a legacy member while at Bradley, she continues to support the organization through mentorship and community activism. A published author, Davis has written for the Huffington Post and Thrive Global.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Learning to embrace our wandering minds
    Community//

    Why Being Bored Is Often the Most Productive Thing You Can Do

    by Jonah Malin
    Community//

    Are you feeling bored in lockdown?

    by Kirsty Venghaus
    Community//

    Pandemic, Pregnancy and Postpartum

    by Jessie Pengilly

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.