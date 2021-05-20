“Boosting your own and others’ self-respect”, Gilda D’Incerti of PQE Group and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Boosting your own and others’ self-respect: by drawing attention to what you and others do right and thanking each other for those actions, gratitude can help us recognize just how talented we all are. Sometimes, it can be so easy to take our own skills for granted; we should remember to focus on everything that makes us unique and talented more often.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness ” I had the pleasure of interviewing Gilda D’Incerti.

Gilda D’Incerti CEO & founder of PQE Group, recognized as an international expert in the IT field of system validation, and transformed her company from a small family business to a multinational corporate company. Gilda stands strong behind her mission to create as many jobs for people as possible which is evident as the company now has 900 employees worldwide. This has led to Gilda receiving an honorable recognition of Territory Ambassador for the Tuscany region by the Senate of the Italian Republic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I graduated in statistics in 1978: certainly not the usual title for a woman in those years. It all started with my desire to go beyond customs, trying to make room for myself as a woman in an often male-dominated and patriarchal society. Therefore, when a London consultancy company fired me I decided to come back to Italy to found PQE: a small start-up with great potential, where anyone could demonstrate their professional skills.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My life lesson quote is by Mahatma Gandhi “Be the change you want to see in the world”. This sentence is the perfect summary of my philosophy in life, as a mother, as a woman, and as an entrepreneur. I want to set a strong example, but at the same time to evolve, to think about others, to always get involved where I can make a real difference.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Recently I read The No Complaining Rule by Jon Gordon and I decided to buy a copy for every office in my company. I think it has a useful message for all of us. It’s a good guide for these unprecedented times, helping us to find positivity wherever possible.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we are working on the second edition of the Infodemic Task Force: a group of employees within the corporate community that performs research on one of the most discussed side effects of COVID-19: the Infodemic. There is a lack of trust in the media and the general public doesn’t know where to look for reliable information. This leads to widespread misinformation that can genuinely endanger people in these times of crisis. The task force aims to investigate, methodically and systematically, the most salient aspects of five main areas of information: science, ecology, mathematical models, socio-economic, and legal. Since the start of the pandemic, these five areas of thought have hugely affected the public debate. It is a unique idea that I would like to do again in the future because it represents a real way to make people feel safer and more informed in our communities.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t say it was just one person who helped me. I am grateful to everyone along this path that have allowed me to grow both professionally and personally. These people have built the success of the company alongside me, from the colleagues who started this adventure with me in 1998 to my new collaborators and employees today. Their actions and enthusiasm continue to give new life to my business ideas.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

In this unusual year, I think it’s very appropriate to reflect together on this essential aspect of what we call humanity. While thinking about this, I actually discovered an interesting linguistic aspect.

Unlike many other languages, like my mother tongue Italian, we have two words for expressing this concept in English: thankfulness and gratitude. The Oxford Dictionary explains that the difference is the following: “being thankful is a feeling, and being grateful is an action”. I like this idea very much because it demonstrates how gratitude is only truly expressed if our emotions become actions.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

People are too focused on themselves to be grateful. Let’s think about how it is more common to receive complaints instead of gratitude. Why? Because we make a complaint about ourselves so that we feel better. We don’t think about others. With gratitude, it’s quite the opposite, so we find it more difficult. We’re just not used to thinking beyond ourselves.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Being grateful to others deepens our sense of connection with other people. Now more than ever, feeling connected to one another is so important. The pandemic has shown us what it’s like when we’re truly isolated from one another, so we should do everything we can to deepen our relationships with those around us. Even simple words like “thank you” are often more effective than you would think.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

It’s good to congratulate and thank ourselves, to show a little self-care and kindness. We’re often too hard on ourselves, so let’s remember to treat ourselves as we would our friends. It’s also rewarding to get recognition from our family, our colleagues, our friends, to know that we are having a positive effect on those around us.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Intensifying positivity and optimism: giving more mental space to gratitude and thanking others helps us to focus on the positives around us. It’s so easy to get caught up in the negatives, but when I look for all the wonderful things that the people around me do on a daily basis and thank them for it, I find I’m much happier and able to focus on what’s going well.

Improving relationships with others: once you start putting more energy into positive actions, it will show with those around you as well. People like to be appreciated; once you start showing others that you recognize their hard work and thanking them for it, you’ll likely be rewarded with even more loyalty and passion. Plus, it creates an overall happier and healthier atmosphere for everyone.

Boosting your own and others’ self-respect: by drawing attention to what you and others do right and thanking each other for those actions, gratitude can help us recognize just how talented we all are. Sometimes, it can be so easy to take our own skills for granted; we should remember to focus on everything that makes us unique and talented more often.

Be empathetic: business is all about people, in my opinion. People bond through genuine connections and empathy, so the more empathy you have with your friends and coworkers, the stronger your connections will be. Having people you trust and rely on can be a huge boost to your mental health, helping you to weather even the toughest of storms.

Appreciating what you have and being willing to share what you’ve built: at PQE, we have a big focus on corporate social responsibility. Without gratitude for what we’ve been able to create, I don’t think we would have acknowledged how much we are able to give back to our communities around the world. It all starts with gratitude and that’s something I’m really proud of.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I take time for myself, doing free body exercises, reading a good book, or taking long walks. I find exercising my brain and body the best way to release stress and work through whatever is worrying me.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

There’s a fantastic book, The Power of Gratitude: The Thankful Way to a Happier, Healthier You, by Lois Blyth that I would really recommend.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement linked to environmental protection, because that is a pressing global issue that involves all of us. At the same time, I am also passionate about equal opportunities for all. In the past, I have been part of many associations that fought for human rights.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can follow me on my LinkedIn profile!

