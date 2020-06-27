Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Boosting Happiness During Uncertain Times

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.” -Zig Ziglar

By

    If you are looking to increase your happiness level these days, you are not alone. Trying times can be difficult to navigate and negative thoughts can often attract other negative thoughts. Many times, we often feel as though we are “in our heads.” Thankfully, the practice of gratitude can help us shift our mindset to gain clarity, help us remain optimistic, can boost our well-being and can even reduce our trips to the doctor. Plain and simple, gratitude is good medicine! Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar once said, “Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.”

    Here are three mindful ways to keep the gratitude flowing:

    1. Look for gratitude everywhere

    Gratitude presents itself everywhere once you start focusing on it. Every day our lives are made easier because of things we may have forgotten to appreciate. The gift of the internet allows you to read this article and the device you’re reading it on, makes it all possible. While thanking the internet, our cell phones and our computers may seem odd and simplistic, where would we be without the little things in life? You can find countless things that made your life better today when you learn to concentrate on them.

    2. Practice gratitude every day

    We wouldn’t expect to be in the best shape of our lives if we didn’t work out and we can’t expect to have gratitude unless we first practice it. Studies show that we are able to rewire our brains by training our minds to focus on the positives. Set time aside each day to reflect on all of the things you have. When you find yourself off course or discouraged, simply pause and make a gratitude list. You may wish to sit quietly for a few minutes in the morning or as you put a close to the day. To create the daily habit, you can even use a gratitude journal to focus on all the greatness your life has to offer.

    3. Discover gratitude in difficult times

    During uncertain times, it’s inevitable that we will feel uneasy, fearful, or muddled with anxiety. Remember it is often during these times where growth is found. Difficult seasons can bring forth immeasurable lessons transforming us into the person we are meant to be. Adversity bears the fruit of resiliency and tenacity. Keep your head in the game. May you always appreciate every single day, more than you did the day before. Rise up!

    Tiffany Hoxie

    Tiffany began her career in 2007 as a childhood education teacher. She moved from a small family owned farm in Upstate New York to Manhattan in her late 20’s and began working in the financial services industry. She began her journey obtaining her MBA and became a freelance writer on topics that include self-development, motivation, and self-care.

    Tiffany knows that life can be complicated, stressful, messy and full of societal pressures. She is passionate about educating individuals on how to live a more simplistic, minimalist approach to life, without allowing others to dictate our choices. She believes that life doesn’t need to be as difficult as we may make it out to be. We can create a life full of internal greatness, joy, and abundance one step at a time.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

