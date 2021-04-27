Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Boosting Communication as a Leader | Matthew Littlemore | Orlando, Florida

Successful leaders understand that continued success means continually striving for self-improvement and ways to be better communicators, regardless of their industry. The three primary forms of communication in this day and age include verbal, written, and visual. Becoming the best leader starts by having a good communication plan in place.

Verbal Communication

Verbal communication includes any form of oral speaking in front of another person or a group of people. The most important tip is to plan every speech ahead of time. Some people are good at improvising when public speaking, but it helps to provide an outline of every main point that needs to be covered. This comes in very handy if you lose your place or find yourself getting distracted.

Written Communication

Leaders need to master all communication forms, which include articulating their messages in typed or printed format. Written communication consists of the use of emails, letters, memos, text messages, and direct mail materials. Some leaders communicate more through writing emails than by meeting people in person, so knowing how to compose and respond to emails is especially important. Being prompt when responding to emails is just as important as writing in a professional and considerate tone.

Virtual Communication

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more professionals are working on virtual platforms, such as videoconferences, live chats, and email messages. Because of this, the new trend nowadays is to improve virtual communication skills at all levels. Modern-day leaders have to know how to use essential video conferencing software tools and provide stable Internet connections. This is an entirely different method of communicating online, so new etiquette guidelines must be followed. When hosting a virtual meeting, the host should prepare ahead of time. Since time lags may occur with several software programs running simultaneously, patience is required. In addition, it’s harder to control a group of people when each person is in a different location and being distracted by his or her surroundings, so enforce the rules set in place to make sure that every person is paying attention.

Communication is the foundation of all forms of effective leadership. Without it, a leader cannot get his or her message across to help people understand, admire and follow.

This article was originally published on MatthewLittlemore.com

    Matthew Littlemore, Global Financier

    Based in Orlando, Florida, Matthew Littlemore is a global experienced financier who has worked within diverse industries, including banking, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Originally from the United Kingdom, Matthew Littlemore has gained multiple experiences for areas all over the globe.

     

    A leader in his field with 15+ years of experience, Matthew Littlemore has built his career on twin pillars of expertise in finance and in business intelligence. His experience and analytical approach to the latter in particular has set him apart from his peers.

     

    A detail-oriented and technically minded individual, Matthew Littlemore has managed teams, both large and small, across departments including Human Resources, IT, finance, accounting, and FP&A. He has worked within strategic analytics and business intelligence, cultivating a unique skill set that allows him to excel in finance and operations alike.

     

    Matt has cleaned and managed business data on behalf of large organizations, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions on both a proactive and reactive basis. Be it solving on-the-spot problems or shedding light on business drivers, Matt knows that business intelligence is key for success in every organization.

    Matthew Littlemore has experience in risk management as well. At once forward-thinking and analytical, he is able to guide organizations to take on new initiatives while mitigating the risks that they may offer to the business. Matthew has delivered on major projects and has had three successful ERP upgrades over the years.

    Matthew Littlemore has expertise in strategic planning and execution, financial modeling and forecasting, organizational design, banking structure and relationship management, business intelligence and data governance, financial responsibility, and mergers and acquisitions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

