Boost Your Self-Confidence By Experimenting With Your Style

We all have our go-to outfits that are perfect for an everyday look. Whether it’s your most comfortable but chic pair of palazzo pants or your ride-or-die white blouse, you’ll always spring for it. However, your timeless wardrobe staples can be missing the WOW factor.

Many of us gravitate towards neutral colour palettes for our base wardrobe, with black the ultimate in slick and chic style. But sometimes, we want to jazz up our daily look and make a statement with our style. If your wardrobe is filled with neutral staples, it can be hard to know where to start.

We’ve put together the ultimate guide on taking your outfits from stylish to stunning in a few different ways.

Invest in printed or patterned dresses

Many of us stick to plain colours for our separates because it’s easier to mix and match. Pairing a classic blue pair of jeans with a neutral or even colourful sweatshirt is a no-brainer. But with the summer months upon us, this is the perfect time to invest in some statement sundresses and mix our most versatile pieces up.

With a stunning dress in a fun print or bright colour, you have fewer separates to worry about matching. For a day out in the sun, simply accessorise with a wide-brimmed straw hat that will go with any outfit and a cute pair of sandals. Or, if you’re looking to dress up your trusty bodysuits and light camis, why not try a floaty, printed A-line skirt? Summer is the perfect opportunity to bring in a bright colour palette or quirky, beach-themed prints into your wardrobe!

Make a statement with your bag

Bags have always been the ultimate style statement. Whether you opt for a printed backpack, a classic boxy satchel handbag, or a kitsch shoulder bag, you can really express your personality through your bag choices. As fashionable as they are functional, they’re our favourite style staple. And, with the easing of lockdown giving us more opportunities to go out and be social, now is the perfect time to expand your bag collection.

If you’re not into bold designs on your dresses, tops, or trousers, you can turn a plain outfit into a fun statement with a bright, printed crossbody bag. Or, if you want to go all out, you could even incorporate a novelty handbag to really stand out from the crowd. Whether that’s a lovebug backpack or a vintage lunchbox in place of a handbag, there’s really no better way to add an element of fun to your outfit.

Accessorise to the max

Another great way to spice up your simple outfits is to add accessories. They can elevate your look from plain to powerhouse in a similar way to your bag choices. A stunning statement scarf can take your look from laidback to effortless Parisian style in an instant, adding a block of colour or an interesting print to a classic black two-piece outfit.

For those looking to go totally extra and turn heads wherever they go, why not try an out-of-the-ordinary accessory like a headpiece or cape? This is especially good for jazzing up an outfit for a night on the town. You can take your trusty little black dress from classic-chic to standout-chic with one simple addition. Choose an accessory with feathers, lace, or stud detailing to take it to the next level and go old-school glam.

If you’re looking to make a more subtle statement, the little things can make all the difference. You could colour coordinate your jewellery with your bag or clothes, or pick a standout hat for those lazy summer days.

Mix up your prints and patterns

It’s time to throw out the boring old style rulebook and really have fun with your fashion. An outfit with one bold accent colour or standout print thrown in can certainly be chic, but it can also be bigger, better, and bolder. Fashion is totally personal, and nobody should be bound by age-old rules on not mixing prints if that’s their personality.

There are so many ways you can mix prints and patterns depending on the outcome you want. For a tonal look, you can mix prints in the same colour family. But if you want to be really bold and out-there, pair clashing separates. You could combine a bright, fun fruit-print handbag with a spotted dress or jumpsuit for a fearless look that nobody could possibly miss. For a more pared-back look that’s still sure to make a statement, you could match a muted, embossed pattern with a standout, summery palm-tree print.

Get crafty

If you’re on a budget and you’re looking for ways to spice up your wardrobe, crafting is the way to go. If your wardrobe is filled to the brim with basic style staples, you can upcycle and turn them into something more extravagant.

The internet is awash with fun ways to vamp up your clothes. We’ve seen tutorials on wearing patterned scarves as dresses, turning your favourite worn-out jeans into shorts, and even transforming classic elephant-print harem trousers into a stylish new top!

Sometimes, the finishing touches can make all the difference, so think about ways you can add interesting details to your existing pieces. That could be adding stunning coloured fringe to your denim jackets, sewing pom-poms into your favourite winter knit, or recreating your favourite teen style by drawing funky designs on your white plimsolls.

Style is personal, and it’s one of the best ways to express our personalities. If you’re looking to show off your fun, eclectic style but you’ve got a more muted wardrobe, these tips are sure to elevate your look. Whether you go all out with multiple prints and patterns or you add a small statement piece, you can easily update your staple items to take your outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.