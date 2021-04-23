Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Boost Your Mental Health and Well-being DuringCOVID-19? By David JC Cutler

David JC Cutler

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
David JC Cutler
David JC Cutler

COVID-19 has increased the number of identified risk factors for mental illness. Lockdown and physical separation, combined with unpredictability and instability, which result in social isolation, loss of income, depression, inactivity, reduced access to essential resources, increased access to food, alcohol, and online gambling, and decreased family and social support, especially among the elderly and vulnerable.

Groups at Higher Risk for Mental Health Problems During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as Explained by David JC Cutler

  • Adults above the age of 45
  • The physically strapped individuals who have a more inferior socioeconomic status
  • Front-line healthcare staff with a high workload, who had to make life-or-death calls, and they are at high risk of infection
  • Those who have to manage homeschool, or are working remotely, and women who are doing domestic chores on a day-to-daybasis in particular, are at a disadvantage
  • Victims of domestic violence
  • Individuals who may have already struggled with mental well-being or addiction disorders. Those who have become exacerbated by their inability to attend their daily peer support.

The pandemic has likely impacted mental health in many ways, including pervasive social alienation resulting from necessary protection precautions. Social alienation and depression are linked together. They are the reason for inadequate mental and physical well-being in a large body of study. Even before the pandemic, the pervasive perception of isolation has become a public health issue due to its connection to a shorter lifespan and a higher risk of mental and physical ailments.

Although It’s Natural to Be Concerned, There Are Several Things We Can Do to Boost Our Resilience During This Period:

  1. Social exclusion leads to a greater risk of chronic disease morbidity and all-cause mortality. Smoking and lack of physical exercise, for example, can instigate more than 30% of this impact. Take some long breaths. Extend the muscles. Get meditating. Try to eat pretty well-balanced meals, rotate your body daily, get plenty of rest, and keep alcohol and medications to a minimum. This would aid in the improvement of your immunity — as well as your endurance.
  • Encourage kids to listen consciously and to approach situations with an open mind. When children can share and convey their distressing emotions in a healthy and positive atmosphere, it allows them to relax.
  • Individuals should do psychological exercise distancing as one of the most effective approaches to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic further. This entails staying away from areas where people congregate and keeping a safe distance (roughly six feet or two meters) from others.

These suggestions are constructive if you have a pre-existing mental health disorder. Hold any visits you have with your psychiatrist or doctor. Ask if video appointments are available if you aren’t doing good physically. Children with special needs, such as those on the autism spectrum or those with other disorders, are also at risk explains David JC Cutler. As their everyday habits break, they will become irritated and irritable. To alleviate anxiety caused by confusion, parents may develop a routine for their kids.

    David JC Cutler

    david jc cutler, Financial Management and Entrepreneurial

    Mr. David JC Cutler is highly experienced and accomplished finance executive with outstanding technical accounting skills and proven financial management and entrepreneurial achievements, delivered in a broad range of senior financial management roles in organizations ranging from startups to multi-national corporations.   Read his websites Grant , Scholarship and blog 1 , blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    David JC Cutler
    Community//

    Guidelines to Cope with Anxiety Amidst the Work from Home during the Pandemic Outbreak David JC Cutler

    by david jc cutler
    David JC Cutler
    Community//

    Healthy and Active Lifestyle during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Insights by David JC Cutler

    by david jc cutler
    David JC Cutler
    Community//

    Tips to Overcome Work from Home Anxiety David JC Cutler

    by david jc cutler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.