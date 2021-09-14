Boost Your Happiness and Health with Self-Care

8 ways to show yourself some love everyday

Were you looking forward to saying goodbye to social distancing, masks, and fear of contracting the coronavirus, only to have those hopes dashed? Most Americans had hoped life would return to normal by now. Instead, we’ve faced disappointment as the pandemic lingers and cases surge.

Yet as we cope with continued stress and uncertainty over what the future holds, we have learned some valuable lessons. The prospect of illness and loss has forced us to focus on what’s most important — our time, health, and families. Three-quarters of people recently surveyed say wellness is more important than ever. As a result, many are making self-care practices part of their daily routines.

Self-care does not have to be expensive or take big blocks of time. It’s more important to take time to practice caring for yourself consistently and regularly, and not wait until you feel exhausted, depleted, and burned out. Start by exploring what practices work best for you, keeping in mind the critical role your emotions play in your health and happiness.

For September, Self-Care Awareness Month, here are some ideas for ways you can take care of yourself every day:

1. Start each day with a positive affirmation. This means saying something positive to yourself each day. It could be “I am loved” or “I am strong” or “I can do this.” Beginning your day by reminding yourself of your strengths sets a tone that can help you stay positive and resilient.

2. Take care of yourself with healthy nutrition. Valuing your health and wellness by eating nutrient-dense, delicious, healthy food is a great way to practice self-care.

3. Practice joyful movement. This could mean dancing, yoga, or walking in nature (or around the block). Move your body and take care of yourself physically.

4. Set healthy boundaries. Learning when to say “no” can help protect your time and energy so that you can give your all to the things you truly care about.

5. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Comparison is the thief of joy! Try only measuring yourself against who you used to be, rather than comparing yourself to others.

6. Surround yourself with people who love you. Having people who love you and express that love can be an amazing support system and can help reinforce the love you have for yourself.

7. Take time to relax. Give yourself the gift of slowing down. Take a bubble bath, read a book, meditate — try to do at least one thing that brings you joy and peace each day.

8. Let go of past traumas. Processing and releasing painful emotions from the past is a key but often overlooked part of self-care. Traumatic and difficult events from the past can leave us with unresolved emotional energy in the form of Trapped Emotions — negative energies that can literally become trapped in our bodies. The Emotion Code® and The Body Code® are energy healing methods designed to help you resolve emotional baggage that may be harming your health and relationships or otherwise holding you back in life. If you need help, contact a trained practitioner who is certified in these energy health modalities.

No matter how hectic life seems, or what unexpected turns come your way, make sure you set aside time each day to do what brings you joy and increases your sense of inner peace. By prioritizing your health and happiness, you’ll have more energy and love to share with those around you.