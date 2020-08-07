Boost Your Confidence With Red!

If you’re anything like me at some point in your life you’ve struggled with a lack of confidence, feeling unworthy, or feeling inadequate.

It happens to the best of us. No matter how confident you are, there are times when your confidence is shaken by life events that you have no control over.

Maybe you’ve experienced challenges lately like losing your job, not having enough money to pay your bills, dealing with a personal loss or ending a relationship you were heavily invested in.

If so chances are your confidence took a nose dive and you’re left feeling bouts of anxiety, panic, worry, or struggling to simply concentrate on what you need to do next.

Well if this is you, there is hope.

In today’s article I’m sharing with you the three things you can do immediately to boost your confidence and get back on top of your game.

Wear Red

It’s true!

Wearing the color red will give you a confidence boost and help you feel deeply relaxed.

It will help you cultivate a sense of stability, calm security and tranquility.

When you wear red, you feel emboldened and can take on any new challenge when it arrises.

Plan to work on your biggest life goals and add a little red to the party.

Meditate with Red Jasper

We all know the benefits of meditation as a way to get clarity and a sense of calm during challenging, stressful times.

Red Jasper is a beautiful rich deep vibrant red colored stone with flakes hematite iron that are gray in color.

Red Jasper adds extra boosting power and balance to your meditation session by increasing emotional focus and remove negative energy, worry, emotional stress, anxiety and confusion.

Some other benefits of meditating with Red Jasper are increase self-confidence, self-trust, courage, balance, sense of calm and relaxation.

You can also use Red Jasper to remember dreams and increase sexual vibrancy.

Repeat Affirmations Daily

Targeted affirmations are a great way to motivate you to act by focusing on your goals and changing your negative thought patterns into positive ones.

Repeating affirmations on a daily basis can help you feel better about yourself and boost your self-confidence by influencing your subconscious mind to access new beliefs.

The more often you say your affirmations, the faster you will see evidence in your life to affirm those affirmations.

Here are some great affirmations to crush negative thought patterns and boost positive ones.

I feel safe and secure where I am

I am relaxed, grounded, and stable at this time.

I will always meet all of my safety needs.

My life is full of abundance. I am healthy and have a sound mind.

The universe is my protector as I am anchored to the earth.

I am safe and happy in my home.

The universe will always take care of me.

I have all the support I need, whenever I need it.

The biggest objection I often get from my clients regarding saying affirmations is that they don’t believe what they are saying or what they are saying is not true.

You don’t have to believe the affirmation is true in order to say it. That’s the whole point of believing new things before there is evidence to support the belief.

When you believe new things before you have evidence to support them, a magical thing that happens.

Those things manifest in your life. Just like magic!

