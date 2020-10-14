Boost Your Career, Relationships, and Virtually Every Part of Your Life

Go Out There and See The World

When I was a kid, I used to have this debate with my grandmother all the time. “Michelle, you go out there and change the world”, she’d say. I would look back dumfounded explaining there was literally no way I could change anything unless I turned into Einstein. And we both new that wasn’t happening. Little did I know her advice would someday boost my career, relationships and virtually every part of my life!

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone

across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa

But each time she brought it up she would always end with, “Change starts inside of you. If you don’t change your world won’t change”. It took me a while to fully understand her meaning behind this. Mostly because by 18, I found myself in a depressed stupor mentally abusing myself. It would take a few more years until, aha, I figured out I needed to change my mindset to change my world.

Change Starts Small

Change, does indeed, start small. Think about it this way, a small drop in water creates a ripple that goes on and on. And so can you. One small step is all you need. Practice mindfulness and you will change your world.

Although your practice in mindfulness works within you, the external effects reach far into the world around you. By staying in the present moment, you can have impactful, positive effects on your career, relationships, virtually every part of your life. This is the ripple effect.

Mindfulness improves everything

“Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped in the water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects.” – Dalai Lama

The Ripple Effect

Here is an example of how you can create a ripple effect in your world.

Practice Mindfulness

There is science behind mindfulness, but it’s also an art that takes practice. As you deepen your practice, you will master the challenge. But that doesn’t mean you stop trying. You need to practice mindfulness daily, for the rest of your days. Clarify Your Focus

Start with observing your mind and emotions. This will help you pinpoint where your daily intention and focus should be. Reimagine Yourself

Mindfulness has a lot of benefits including mental and physiological health, heightened confidence and self-worth, and an overall increase in physical and mental wellbeing. Influence Your Relationships

Need a boost in your relationship? Need to relieve tension? How about increased intimacy? Mindfulness taps into the creative part of you mind and refocuses you towards your real goals. Instead of getting what you’ve been conditioned to think you want, you will get more of what your heart and soul really wants. Change Your World

How can the world be impacted by mindfulness? Through creativity and action, you alter the world around you. This newly altered world will be influenced by your virtues. That is the ripple effect that goes on and on.

Practicing Mindfulness

You can practice anywhere. You don’t need a special place and time. Just find a place you can sit in silence. Dogs aren’t barking. Kids aren’t banging on your door. Husband isn’t mowing the front lawn. You get the idea.

Once you find quiet, your mind will likely still be going a thousand miles a minute. Don’t try to control your thoughts. Allow them to come and go without judgment. The goal is to focus on the present moment. Notice your breath and concentrate on breathing in and out.

Allow your mind to wander. You will likely drift into a memory of the past or even future daydreams. Your brain will take you everywhere but in the now. This is where the challenge comes and the strength perseveres. This brain building exercise will help your conscious awareness to realize your mind has wandered. This gives you the control back to bring your mind to the present.

The judgmental ego will do everything it can to interrupt your practice. When you recognize these criticizing thoughts you can decide with clarity what is real and what is not.

Bringing your attention to the present moment is the goal. Our overstimulated minds are wired to drift away. This is where breath comes into play. When you find yourself wandering, go back to the sensation of your breath. Every time you reinforce the action of focusing on your breath, you are making your mindset muscle grow stronger.

Take 5 Minutes a Day