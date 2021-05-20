Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Books You’ll Enjoy If You Like to Volunteer

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
By

Volunteerism is an incredibly enriching activity, and it can even become a lifestyle. But it can also be a lot of hard work, and sometimes you need a little motivation or even inspiration. So to help inspire you to get out and help people, we’ve put together a list of books that any volunteer can enjoy.

Little Princes

“Little Princes: One Man’s Promise to Bring Home the Lost Children of Nepal” by Conor Grennan is about the author’s time volunteering at the Little Prince’s Children’s Home, an orphanage in war-torn Nepal. Though the 29-year-old Grennan was initially hesitant about the work, he soon found that the orphanage was trafficking the boys under the guise of protecting them from the war and charging the parents a fee. Grennan courageously commits himself to help reunite the children with their parents. An inspiring true story of extraordinary volunteerism.

For more visit stevemalehphilanthropy.com

    Steven Maleh, Founder & CEO at SNAX, Inc.

    Steven Maleh is a seasoned businessman and a third-generation serial entrepreneur who - across his 20+ year career - has founded and run dozens of businesses in multiple industries. He's worked in everything from restaurants to technology, and he's currently operating as the Founder and CEO of SNAX, Inc.,

    Outside of a robust and fulfilling career, Steven Maleh is an active member of his community, where he operates as Head Chef for "Chabad of Plantation" in Ft. Lauderdale, which feeds 150+ congregation members weekly.

    In his spare time, outside of volunteering and working, Steven Maleh is constantly looking to educate himself by attending local seminars, lectures, and classes. For fun, he's refining his tennis game he loves spending time with his wonderful wife and their four children.

