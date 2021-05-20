Books You’ll Enjoy If You Like to Volunteer

Volunteerism is an incredibly enriching activity, and it can even become a lifestyle. But it can also be a lot of hard work, and sometimes you need a little motivation or even inspiration. So to help inspire you to get out and help people, we’ve put together a list of books that any volunteer can enjoy.

Little Princes

“Little Princes: One Man’s Promise to Bring Home the Lost Children of Nepal” by Conor Grennan is about the author’s time volunteering at the Little Prince’s Children’s Home, an orphanage in war-torn Nepal. Though the 29-year-old Grennan was initially hesitant about the work, he soon found that the orphanage was trafficking the boys under the guise of protecting them from the war and charging the parents a fee. Grennan courageously commits himself to help reunite the children with their parents. An inspiring true story of extraordinary volunteerism.

