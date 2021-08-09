Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Books That Will Change Your Lifestyle

There is no question that words hold power. The question is, which phrases will you choose to have power in your life? Whether you are looking to improve your time management, sleep schedule, or learn what it means to grow in emotional intelligence, there is a book out there waiting for you to pick it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no question that words hold power. The question is, which phrases will you choose to have power in your life? Whether you are looking to improve your time management, sleep schedule, or learn what it means to grow in emotional intelligence, there is a book out there waiting for you to pick it up and begin a better life.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
Relationships fill our workspace, our home, and our lives. In his book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie explores how to make the most of those relationships. Learn the power of a first impression, how to navigate a conversation, and what the actual value of mindset can do for your life.

Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
This book takes a deep dive into the psychology behind happiness, fulfillment, and peace. Your mindset has the power to change your lifestyle. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi explores the art of “flow,” that state of complete focus but complete freedom. It is here that you’ll be able to grow, unlocking creativity but continuing to challenge yourself.

Drive by Daniel Pink
What is it that drives us? Daniel Pink explores the art of motivation in his book Drive, taking a deep dive into what makes our passions tick and how we usually get it wrong. From corporate levels down to your personal choices, find out how to center your motivations in the right way.

13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do by Amy Morin
Have you ever been your own worst enemy? The answer is most likely yes. Amy Morin outlines 13 steps to help show you how to stop holding yourself back from achieving greatness. Learn how to strengthen your mind and turn ambition into reality with her investigation into becoming the go-getter you always wanted to be.

Each of these books focuses on how to help you change your life, but ultimately, you get to decide how that happens. Take the time to commit to the steps each author suggests. It’s in the daily choices that the best habits are formed.

    Willy Bringold, Financial Professional at BIO-GROW

    Willy Bringold holds an accounting degree, and over fifty years of experience in the financial industry.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Winslow Productions/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    33 Business Books Every Professional Should Read Before Turning 30

    by Shana Lebowitz, Richard Feloni
    Community//

    Books I’ve Loved — Alisa Cohn, Cara Bradley, Marc Lesser

    by Nishant Garg
    How to inspire change
    Community//

    Everyone has the power to change the world, but almost no one knows how to use it.

    by Jodi Perez
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.