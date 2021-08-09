Books That Will Change Your Lifestyle

There is no question that words hold power. The question is, which phrases will you choose to have power in your life? Whether you are looking to improve your time management, sleep schedule, or learn what it means to grow in emotional intelligence, there is a book out there waiting for you to pick it up and begin a better life.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Relationships fill our workspace, our home, and our lives. In his book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie explores how to make the most of those relationships. Learn the power of a first impression, how to navigate a conversation, and what the actual value of mindset can do for your life.

Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

This book takes a deep dive into the psychology behind happiness, fulfillment, and peace. Your mindset has the power to change your lifestyle. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi explores the art of “flow,” that state of complete focus but complete freedom. It is here that you’ll be able to grow, unlocking creativity but continuing to challenge yourself.

Drive by Daniel Pink

What is it that drives us? Daniel Pink explores the art of motivation in his book Drive, taking a deep dive into what makes our passions tick and how we usually get it wrong. From corporate levels down to your personal choices, find out how to center your motivations in the right way.

13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do by Amy Morin

Have you ever been your own worst enemy? The answer is most likely yes. Amy Morin outlines 13 steps to help show you how to stop holding yourself back from achieving greatness. Learn how to strengthen your mind and turn ambition into reality with her investigation into becoming the go-getter you always wanted to be.

Each of these books focuses on how to help you change your life, but ultimately, you get to decide how that happens. Take the time to commit to the steps each author suggests. It’s in the daily choices that the best habits are formed.