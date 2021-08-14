Books Perfect For Mental Health Awareness Month.

Happy Mental Health Awareness Month! A great way to learn more about the multitude of mental illnesses that plague those around us is to read about them, especially if the author is basing their story off their own experiences. The Young Adult genre has a book for every psychological disorder you can think of, so make sure to look for more beyond the ones I suggest. A few of these aren’t even Young Adult, so there’s plenty of choices in the middle grade and adult sections too. Obviously, since we are talking about mental health, I tried to include trigger warnings for each novel, but I might have missed something, so make sure to look up each book before reading. Happy reading!

1. “Optimists Die First” by Susin Nielsen (TW: Anxiety-Related Disorders)

Why you should read: The main character of this story grieved the lost of her baby sister by having a pessimistic outlook on life and developing a lot of irrational fears. Through the course of the story, we see her grow and change along with the other kids she encounters at the art therapy sessions she attends.

2. “Dear Evan Hansen” by Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul (TW: Social Anxiety, Suicide)

Why you should read: A boy with social anxiety is roped into a situation of miscommunication and feels trapped to do anything about it, so he carries on the lie and pretends to be the best friend of a boy in his grade who killed himself.

3. “All The Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven (TW: Bipolar Disorder, Suicide)

Why you should read: Two teens meet and fall in love while one is dealing with the loss of her sister and the other is dealing with the effects of Bipolar Disorder.

4. “Let’s Call It a Doomsday” by Katie Henry (TW: Anxiety-Related Disorders, Schizophrenia)

Why you should read: In this novel, a girl takes note of all the different ways the world could end and befriends a girl who says she knows when it’s going to happen.

5. “Just Our Luck” by Julia Walton (TW: Generalized Anxiety Disorder)

Why you should read: Two Greek-American teens overcome their family’s century-old-fighting and grow closer as they work together on a revenge project.

6. “The Unlikely Hero of Room 13B” by Teresa Toten (TW: OCD, Cutting, Hypochondria, Eating Disorders, Hoarding Disorder, Anxiety-Related Disorders)

Why you should read: Our main character meets a new girl in his teen OCD support group and also develops a kinship with the other people in there.