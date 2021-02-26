Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Books on Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is a topic that interests many. Even if you are not sure this is the right career choice for you, entrepreneurship is a journey that is motivating for a lot of people around the world. There are many different stories of the paths and obstacles that people have experienced as entrepreneurs, and some stories have even been turned into books. Let’s take a look at different books about entrepreneurship that have inspired people throughout the years.

The Psychology of Selling by Brian Tracy

In this book, Brian stresses the importance of being able to sell both your idea and yourself. He explains how even if you have a great product, you will not get anywhere unless you know how to properly approach people and convince them that they are enthralled with you and your design. Brian offers many strategies on focusing on the person and appealing to them to get your desired results.

Rich Woman by Kim Kiyosaki

Kim goes into great detail about the power of money and how women worldwide can acquire it. This is an inspiring book that prioritizes highlighting women and their contributions to the business world. Kim wants women to know that they do not have to depend on men for anything in their life, especially money. She teaches women of all ages how to start budgeting and invest in things like stocks, real estate, and businesses. She gives insight on financial knowledge that is not taught in schools, so women have the opportunity to become independent and wealthy. 

Click Millionaires by Scott Fox

This book discusses how the internet has completely taken over the business industry. E-commerce is becoming more popular than ever before, and Scott wants people to know that they too can increase their cash-flow online. He details how to create an online business and combine automated online marketing with outsourcing to gain capital. 

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Daniel uses this book to describe the two systems in our minds that control whether or not we succeed or fail in life. He notes that we have a fast-working emotional system and a slower working logical system that creates our mind’s contents. He talks about the various effects of those systems on our mentality, confidence, teachability index, and success.

    Emilio Noble, Consultant at Nobility Group

    Emilio Noble currently lives in the Land-o-Lakes area of Florida, and has developed a robust career in consultation. He is a corporate communications expert who has work experience in many areas of the field. These include market research, client retention, C-Suite interface, team development, business development, strategic planning, strategic partnerships, pricing and construct negotiations, and consultative sales. He has built this career on the back of a degree in Communications, which he pursued, inspired by dreams of a career in TB, Radio, or Advertising. Today, he builds a career and experience in the healthcare industry. Beyond just a hard worker, Emilio is also a passionate volunteer with a number of organizations, including the Bay Area Hospital, where he has aided in supply management.

