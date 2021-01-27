Books I’ve Loved — Alisa Cohn, Cara Bradley, Marc Lesser

This blog post highlights the books mentioned by Alisa Cohn, Cara Bradley, and Marc Lesser on my podcast “The Nishant Garg Show”. My goal is to tease out the habits and routines of the experts in their fields. We don’t have to reinvent the same wheel when someone else has already invented it. Take the approach, tweak it and experiment with it based on your environments, constraints, and variables.

Sometimes when I read a book, I don’t always understand it or find it compelling to keep reading it. It doesn’t mean that the book is bad — either I have a knowledge gap to understand the book’s content or I am not where I need to be to grasp a particular book.

Here you go!

Alisa Cohn is an executive coach who works with senior executives and high potential leaders to help them create positive permanent shifts in their leadership impact and the results they achieve. She was named the #1 Startup Coach in the world at the 2019 Thinkers50 Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards in London, and also named one of the Top 30 Global Gurus for Startups of 2020.

Books recommended by Alisa Cohn (and by me). Listen to the full interview!

Cara Bradley is a Mental Fitness Coach who has spent three decades training high performers—including CEO’s and elite athletes—to work and play in optimal states of flow using science-backed practices and protocols.

Books recommended by Cara Bradley. Listen to the full interview!

Marc Lesser is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company.

Books recommended by Marc Lesser. Listen to the full interview!

Please enjoy!

The Nishant Garg Show: This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement. For any question, please contact me.

If you have enjoyed listening to my podcasts, please subscribe to the new podcast updates on Itunes please provide your reviews on Itunes which will really help me.

Subscribe to the Newsletter. You won’t be spammed! I hate spams too! You will receive only one email every Friday on the latest published podcasts.