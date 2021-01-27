Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Books I’ve Loved — Alisa Cohn, Cara Bradley, Marc Lesser

This blog post highlights the books mentioned by Alisa Cohn, Cara Bradley, and Marc Lesser on my podcast “The Nishant Garg Show”. My goal is to tease out the habits and routines of the experts in their fields. We don’t have to reinvent the same wheel when someone else has already invented it. Take the approach, tweak it and experiment […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This blog post highlights the books mentioned by Alisa CohnCara Bradley, and Marc Lesser on my podcast “The Nishant Garg Show”. My goal is to tease out the habits and routines of the experts in their fields. We don’t have to reinvent the same wheel when someone else has already invented it. Take the approach, tweak it and experiment with it based on your environments, constraints, and variables.

Sometimes when I read a book, I don’t always understand it or find it compelling to keep reading it. It doesn’t mean that the book is bad — either I have a knowledge gap to understand the book’s content or I am not where I need to be to grasp a particular book.

Here you go!

Alisa Cohn is an executive coach who works with senior executives and high potential leaders to help them create positive permanent shifts in their leadership impact and the results they achieve. She was named the #1 Startup Coach in the world at the 2019 Thinkers50 Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards in London, and also named one of the Top 30 Global Gurus for Startups of 2020.

Books recommended by Alisa Cohn (and by me). Listen to the full interview!

Cara Bradley is a Mental Fitness Coach who has spent three decades training high performers—including CEO’s and elite athletes—to work and play in optimal states of flow using science-backed practices and protocols.

Books recommended by Cara BradleyListen to the full interview!

Marc Lesser is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company.

Books recommended by Marc LesserListen to the full interview!

Please enjoy!

The Nishant Garg Show: This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement. For any question, please contact me.

If you have enjoyed listening to my podcasts, please subscribe to the new podcast updates on Itunes please provide your reviews on Itunes which will really help me.

Subscribe to the Newsletter. You won’t be spammed! I hate spams too! You will receive only one email every Friday on the latest published podcasts.

    Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

    Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

    He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

    Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
    List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

    He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
    He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Alisa Marie Beyer:”We can’t create a great culture”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Shouldn’t Kids Learn to Fail?

    by Joshua Hastings
    Community//

    C-Suite Moms: “A parent needs to foster independence and a sense of the larger world around us” with Alisa Swidler and Jessica Abo

    by Jessica Abo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.