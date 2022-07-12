106 Books I Couldn’t Put Down Over the Past Two Years

Before the pandemic, I’d pick up a bestseller every once in a while, but in the last 2.5 years, reading has become my favorite hobby. For me, heaven is being in a hot bath with a fully-charged Kindle in one hand and a can of ice-cold peach green tea in the other. Listed below – in no order whatsoever – are 106 unputdownable page-turners I’ve devoured since March 2020. The only thing these books have in common is that once I started reading them, I was hooked.
Thrilling (but not thrillers):
- French Exit, by Patrick deWitt
- Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng
- Love and Fury, by Samantha Silva
- The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin
- Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid
- My Dark Vanessa, by Kate Elizabeth Russell
- Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens
- The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by V.E. Schwab
- Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman
- The Assistants, by Camille Perri
- The House in the Cerulean Sea, by TJ Klune
- My Year of Rest and Relaxation, by Ottessa Moshfegh
- Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate
Thrillers:
- The Lucky Ones, by Liz Lawson
- Verity, by Colleen Hoover
- The Maid, by Nita Prose
- The Paris Apartment, by Lucy Foley
- The Good Daughter, by Karin Slaughter
- Choose Me, by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver
- The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides
- The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides
- Sometimes I Lie, by Alice Feeney
- Local Woman Missing, by Mary Kubica
- The Push, by Ashley Audrain
- The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth
- False Witness, by Karin Slaughter
- The Boy in the Photo, by Nicole Trope
- We Need to Talk About Kevin, by Lionel Shriver
- Conviction, by Denise Mina
- Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell
- The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell
- The Guest List, by Lucy Foley
- Snap, by Belinda Bauer
- Triptych, by Karin Slaughter
- Fractured, by Karin Slaughter
- Undone, by Karin Slaughter
- Broken, by Karin Slaughter
- Fallen, by Karin Slaughter
- Criminal, by Karin Slaughter
- Unseen, by Karin Slaughter
- The Kept Woman, by Karin Slaughter
- The Last Widow, by Karin Slaughter
- The Silent Wife, by Karin Slaughter
- The Housekeeper, by Natalie Barelli
- Nothing Can Hurt You, by Nicola Maye Goldberg
- Behind Closed Doors, by B.A. Paris
- The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware
- The Book of Accidents, by Chuck Wendig
- Pretty Girls, by Karin Slaughter
- What it Seems, by Emily Bleeker
- A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham
- The Moonlight Child, by Karen McQuestion
- The Favorite Sister, by Jessica Knoll
- The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware
- When She Returned, by Lucinda Berry
- Before She Disappeared, by Lisa Gardner
- One of Us is Lying, by Karen M. McManus
- The Perfect Marriage, by Jeneva Rose
- The Last Mrs. Parrish, by Liv Constantine
- The Family Across the Street, by Nicole Trope
- Not a Happy Family, by Shari Lapena
- Someone We Know, by Shari Lapena
- The Younger Wife, by Sally Hepworth
- Still Life, by Louise Penny
- The Herd, by Andrea Bartz
- Lying Next to Me by Gregg Olsen
- The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell
- The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn
- The Wives, by Tarryn Fisher
- Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn
- Dark Places, by Gillian Flynn
- Sharp Objects, by Gillian Flynn
- A Stranger in the House, by Shari Lapena
- Magpie Lane, by Lucy Atkins
- Through the Wall, by Caroline Corcoran
- The Sister-in-Law, by Sue Watson
- The Stranger’s Wife, by Anna-Lou Weatherley
- One by One, by Ruth Ware
- The End of Her, by Shari Lapena
- The Shadow Box, by Luanne Rice
- Invisible Girl, by Lisa Jewell
- The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave
- Watching You, by Lisa Jewell
- The Girl from Silent Lake, by Leslie Wolfe
- The Stepchild, by Nicole Trope
- Little Secrets, by Jennifer Hillier
Dystopian
- Severance, by Ling Ma
- The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan
- 1984, by George Orwell
- Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley
- The Selection, by Kiera Cass
- The Elite, by Kiera Cass
- The One, by Kiera Cass
- The Heir, by Kiera Cass
- The Crown, by Kiera Cass
Non-Fiction
- So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, by Jon Ronson
- Propaganda, by Edward Bernays
- Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker
- Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino
- Educated: a Memoir, by Tara Westover
- Your Time to Thrive, by Marina Khidekel
- Untamed, by Glennon Doyle
- Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown
- The Ethical Journalist, by Gene Foreman
- 101 Essays that will Change the Way You Think, by Brianna Wiest