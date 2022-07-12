Contributor Log In
106 Books I Couldn’t Put Down Over the Past Two Years

Page-turners only.

By

Before the pandemic, I’d pick up a bestseller every once in a while, but in the last 2.5 years, reading has become my favorite hobby. For me, heaven is being in a hot bath with a fully-charged Kindle in one hand and a can of ice-cold peach green tea in the other. Listed below – in no order whatsoever – are 106 unputdownable page-turners I’ve devoured since March 2020. The only thing these books have in common is that once I started reading them, I was hooked. 

Thrilling (but not thrillers):

  1. French Exit, by Patrick deWitt
  2. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng
  3. Love and Fury, by Samantha Silva
  4. The Immortalists, by Chloe Benjamin
  5. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid
  6. My Dark Vanessa, by Kate Elizabeth Russell
  7. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens
  8. The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig
  9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by V.E. Schwab
  10. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman
  11. The Assistants, by Camille Perri
  12. The House in the Cerulean Sea, by TJ Klune
  13. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, by Ottessa Moshfegh
  14. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate

Thrillers:

  1. The Lucky Ones, by Liz Lawson
  2. Verity, by Colleen Hoover
  3. The Maid, by Nita Prose
  4. The Paris Apartment, by Lucy Foley
  5. The Good Daughter, by Karin Slaughter
  6. Choose Me, by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver
  7. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides
  8. The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides
  9. Sometimes I Lie, by Alice Feeney
  10. Local Woman Missing, by Mary Kubica
  11. The Push, by Ashley Audrain
  12. The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth
  13. False Witness, by Karin Slaughter
  14. The Boy in the Photo, by Nicole Trope
  15. We Need to Talk About Kevin, by Lionel Shriver
  16. Conviction, by Denise Mina
  17. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell
  18. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell
  19. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley
  20. Snap, by Belinda Bauer
  21. Triptych, by Karin Slaughter
  22. Fractured, by Karin Slaughter
  23. Undone, by Karin Slaughter
  24. Broken, by Karin Slaughter
  25. Fallen, by Karin Slaughter
  26. Criminal, by Karin Slaughter 
  27. Unseen, by Karin Slaughter
  28. The Kept Woman, by Karin Slaughter
  29. The Last Widow, by Karin Slaughter
  30. The Silent Wife, by Karin Slaughter
  31. The Housekeeper, by Natalie Barelli
  32. Nothing Can Hurt You, by Nicola Maye Goldberg
  33. Behind Closed Doors, by B.A. Paris
  34. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware
  35. The Book of Accidents, by Chuck Wendig 
  36. Pretty Girls, by Karin Slaughter
  37. What it Seems, by Emily Bleeker
  38. A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham
  39. The Moonlight Child, by Karen McQuestion
  40. The Favorite Sister, by Jessica Knoll
  41. The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware
  42. When She Returned, by Lucinda Berry
  43. Before She Disappeared, by Lisa Gardner
  44. One of Us is Lying, by Karen M. McManus
  45. The Perfect Marriage, by Jeneva Rose
  46. The Last Mrs. Parrish, by Liv Constantine
  47. The Family Across the Street, by Nicole Trope
  48. Not a Happy Family, by Shari Lapena
  49. Someone We Know, by Shari Lapena
  50. The Younger Wife, by Sally Hepworth
  51. Still Life, by Louise Penny
  52. The Herd, by Andrea Bartz
  53. Lying Next to Me by Gregg Olsen
  54. The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell
  55. The Woman  in the Window, by A.J. Finn
  56. The Wives, by Tarryn Fisher
  57. Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn
  58. Dark Places, by Gillian Flynn
  59. Sharp Objects, by Gillian Flynn
  60. A Stranger in the House, by Shari Lapena
  61. Magpie Lane, by Lucy Atkins
  62. Through the Wall, by Caroline Corcoran
  63. The Sister-in-Law, by Sue Watson
  64. The Stranger’s Wife, by Anna-Lou Weatherley
  65. One by One, by Ruth Ware
  66. The End of Her, by Shari Lapena
  67. The Shadow Box, by Luanne Rice
  68. Invisible Girl, by Lisa Jewell
  69. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave
  70. Watching You, by Lisa Jewell
  71. The Girl from Silent Lake, by Leslie Wolfe
  72. The Stepchild, by Nicole Trope
  73. Little Secrets,  by Jennifer Hillier

Dystopian

  1. Severance, by Ling Ma
  2. The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan
  3. 1984, by George Orwell
  4. Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley
  5. The Selection, by Kiera Cass
  6. The Elite, by Kiera Cass
  7. The One, by Kiera Cass
  8. The Heir, by Kiera Cass
  9. The Crown, by Kiera Cass

Non-Fiction

  1. So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, by Jon Ronson
  2. Propaganda, by Edward Bernays
  3. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker
  4. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino
  5. Educated: a Memoir, by Tara Westover
  6. Your Time to Thrive, by Marina Khidekel
  7. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle
  8. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown
  9. The Ethical Journalist, by Gene Foreman
  10. 101 Essays that will Change the Way You Think, by Brianna Wiest

    Libby Duke, Senior Director of Communications and Partnerships at Thrive

