106 Books I Couldn’t Put Down Over the Past Two Years

Before the pandemic, I’d pick up a bestseller every once in a while, but in the last 2.5 years, reading has become my favorite hobby. For me, heaven is being in a hot bath with a fully-charged Kindle in one hand and a can of ice-cold peach green tea in the other. Listed below – in no order whatsoever – are 106 unputdownable page-turners I’ve devoured since March 2020. The only thing these books have in common is that once I started reading them, I was hooked.

Thrilling (but not thrillers):

Thrillers:

Dystopian

Non-Fiction