Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Books for Business Owners

Most business owners know that there are multiple books to help them with every facet of starting and running a company. However, the following are not the usual classics but rather hidden gems that every business owner should read, whether they are in charge of an international conglomerate or the neighborhood diner. Take a look […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Books for Business Owners - Kyle Boyce Rogers

Most business owners know that there are multiple books to help them with every facet of starting and running a company. However, the following are not the usual classics but rather hidden gems that every business owner should read, whether they are in charge of an international conglomerate or the neighborhood diner. Take a look at these three titles to learn a bit more about what it takes to be the big boss:

Guerilla Marketing – Author: Jay Conrad Levinson

Levinson filled this 1983 release with simple tips and tricks for marketing small businesses when they first started, and money is still tight. However, he believes that each time a small business interacts with the public, an opportunity presents itself for the marketing of its services or products. This marketing doesn’t necessarily require a lot of money as much as it requires time and brilliance.

For example, if you are starting a catering business, you can hire an entertainer, such as a singer or a dancer, and go to the busiest area of town so that you will draw your eyes. While there, give out T-shirts and coupons for discounted services. Creativity certainly goes a long way for cheap but effective marketing for small businesses.

The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It – Author: Michael E. Gerber

Most people are not aware that up to 80% of small businesses fail each year. This is because being proficient at creating a product or talented at providing a service is far from the same thing as running a company.

This time, published in 1988, takes this fact at face value and instructs would-be entrepreneurs about the manners in which many small businesses fail and ensures that the readers will not meet the same fate.

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success – Author: Dr. Carol Dweck

Dr. Dweck, a professor at Stamford, is an expert in the power of mindset. As a pioneer in the field, she believes that mindset is responsible for the way people act in their everyday lives because it reflects how they think about themselves.

Dweck believes there are two distinct mindsets. These are the fixed mindset, which is the intelligence with which humans are born, and the growth mindset, which pushes each person to improve each day. She believes everyone has the power to do better, and establishing a growth mindset means that business owners can each reach their potential.

These are not the most popular books for business owners, but they are interesting and can be considered “must-reads” by some. Purchase them online, in-store, or see if some of the older titles are available at your local library.

    Kyle Boyce Rogers Full Headshot

    Kyle Boyce Rogers, Real Estate Investor at Rivers and Valleys LLC

    Kyle Boyce Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina real estate investor and business professional. he has more than a decade of industry experience and is currently a real estate investor at Hills and Valleys, LLC. He has worked hard on his own home, and thanks to his experience with the custom build process, he recognizes the difficulty and ins-and-outs of the real estate industry. Outside of real estate, he has put a lot of time towards the success of the family business - Classy Kids, an early childhood education program. He has spent much of his life working, but always makes the time to be with his wife and children, whether it be on the couch, on the golf green, or at church with the rest of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Hiring a Marketing Expert vs. Doing it Yourself

    by Ryan Ayers
    Podcasts for Small Business Owners
    Community//

    5 Podcasts Small Business Owners Should Be Listening To

    by Kristen Harold
    Community//

    4 Questions You Can Use To Innovate On Your Brand

    by Rob Fajardo
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.