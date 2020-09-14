Books Every Business Owner Should Read

Bookstores are filled with thousands of great books that will help you succeed as a business owner. These books can help you set and achieve your goals, manage your finances, and promote your business. But it’s often hard to choose which book is the right pick for you! The following are just a few of the top business books to check out the next time you are at the library or your local bookstore!

Think and Grow Rich – Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill took 13 common habits from prominent men of his day over 20 years and turned it into one of the business world best selling books! Hill discusses how business owners must possess the right state of mind to become successful during their career and he helps break down the steps to success into actionable items!

7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey

In 2020 one of the biggest challenges most successful business owners face is finding work-life balance. Published in 1990, Stephen Covey wrote the blueprint on balancing your personal and professional life. He offers advice on productivity, time management, and positive thinking.

The 4-Hour Workweek – Tim Ferris

A 4-hour workweek sounds perfect for any business owner and Tim Ferris has broken down the process that allowed him to work less while earning more! Ferris was inspired after working 80 hours a week and wanted to streamline what he was doing. The book is divided into 4 sections and highlights how entrepreneurs can work around the lifestyle they desire.

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us – Daniel H. Pink

Daniel Pink highlights the secret to high performance and satisfaction in Drive. Whether you’re at home, at school, or at work, this book looks at the human need to direct our own lives while learning and creating new things. This book is perfect if you’re looking to realign your personal and professional priorities.

Steve Jobs – Walter Isaacson

While this isn’t a traditional business book, the book is based on over 40 interviews Walter Isaacson conducted with Steve Jobs, his family members, and even his competitors. The interviews are life lessons to be learned at every stage of your career.

Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity – David Allen

Any small business owner knows that it can be hard to maintain productivity levels. But David Allen shares the secret to increasing your productivity. And that secret is being able to relax! In Getting Things Done, Alle outlines the best system to help you achieve ways to relax!