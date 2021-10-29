Book Review: The Bully, The Boss, and The Job That Ate Me Alive by Emily M. Johns

Book Review by Bina Patel, PhD

As a conflict resolution workplace expert and practitioner, I can confidently state this book is as real as it gets. Emily M. Johns depicts in fine detail the negative emotions she experienced in a very toxic workplace. This book is ideal for individuals who have experienced working with managers who are bullies and colleagues who thrive on conflict, and/or components of an organization that work directly with the workforce. Despite your specific roles and responsibilities, the basic treatment towards an individual should always be acted upon with personal values. The latter is a direct reflection of a person’s true character. And usually within the first six months, an individual’s true character will always present itself.

Do you recall your first day of work in a new organization? How did you feel? Were you happy, nervous, and yet so excited, all at the same time? These are positive mixed feelings that most everyone experiences until the rubber meets the road. It was my first day at a job that I was very excited about! In fact, I had given up a promotional opportunity to continue working in the conflict resolution arena as this is my passion. Within the first two weeks on this job, I quickly recognized the false façade of the environment. While the people were pleasant at first, there was a lack of sincerity and genuineness in their actions. My boss was so sweet, that it gave me a continuous toothache. In fact, her behavior was extremely passive-aggressive, and to a degree deceiving, which quickly showed itself within the first six months. I recognized the behavior of my colleagues was not just about the “new kid on the block who had to earn her right to speak,” but rather a culture that was built upon the notion of survival of the fittest and managers who enjoyed pitting employees against each other. In reading The Bully, The Boss, and the Job That Ate Me Alive by Emily M. Johns, emotions upon memories resurfaced. I could relate my days at a very toxic workplace, similar to that of Emily’s.

Emily sheds light on her experiences with a boss who enjoyed making individuals feel insidious, having power over an individual emotionally, mentally, and physically. This was a grim reminder of power imbalances in most organizations, which are often seen through actions and behaviors. How managers, not leaders, act and react when their world is suddenly perceived to be challenged is a strong indicator of their base personalities. Let’s be truthful, perceptions can easily gray the facts. For example, the many experiences illustrated in this book depict how managers, not leaders, play upon emotions of hardworking, decent individuals, such as Emily. She is confident, charismatic, experienced, and highly knowledgeably, with a strong worth ethic, all of which creates dissonance for a manager who lacks such characteristics and more. Emily’s coworker, B.J. makes every attempt to ensure Emily doubts her own strengths by undermining her work, sabotaging her reports, spreading lies about her character, and attacking her integrity. Effectively, Emily is punished for being smart, confident, and compassionate.

I had many takeaways from this book, including how experiences in working with bullies can make an individual quite resilient. Bullies such as B.J. and the unethical Mr. Fisher, the supervisor, and the HR manager, thrive on seeing the impact of their behavior towards individuals who break down little by little through psychological and emotionally abusive behaviors. While these are common symptoms of the workplace culture Emily is working in, readers will admire her willingness to stand by her principles of self-worth and consistently act upon her personal values in a workplace that is rotting at its core. She confronts her manager who also represents HR attempting to mediate, clearly illustrating the toxicity in the culture. As Emily walks her readers through several scenarios, her readers can feel every emotion she is experiencing. These emotions are relatable as is her courage to stand up to B.J., and the ethically challenged, Mr. Fisher.

To her readers, I pose this question, “How many of you can relate to a number of different circumstances of working with a boss who is a bully and creates a workplace that thrives on conflict?” If you are curious to know what toxicity may look like, and how it impacts an individual’s soul, this book truly depicts a thorough overview in detail of a rotting workplace where rules and policies are applied inequitably. What I valued most in this book is Emily’s strength to walk out of this job. She shows her readers that each of us has a choice even when we think we do not, to walk away. Sometimes, it just takes the courage to walk away for new doors to open. Furthermore, Emily reminds her readers of choices, boundaries, and self-respect. For a conflict resolution workplace practitioner and an expert, I will be utilizing Emily’s story as an example of toxicity in my leadership training. In fact, the complexities of major issues described in this book should be peeled back to identify several subsets of issues. Many managers believe they are not that person who is a micromanager, toxic, or inherently a bully. What they do not recognize is the degree to which their bullish behavior varies based on personality, fears, and intentions. Sometimes it takes just a small issue to trigger bullish behaviors.