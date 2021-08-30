Book Review: “Playlist for the Apocalypse” by Rita Dove

Playlist for the Apocalypse by Rita Dove

You might ask, “Who reads poetry?” My answer to that would be, “I do!” Just the other day, I was reading an interview with Rita Dove in The New York Times that raised my interest to go and purchase her latest book of poetry, Playlist for the Apocalypse, which happens to be just released — her very first volume of poems after twelve years. To get the book, I actually walked into a book store and asked for it. The experience of being surrounded with aisles and aisles of books was almost surreal and made me feel nostalgic. I thought to myself, “It’s just like the way it used to be!” Standing there, holding the book by Rita Dove in my hands, I thought, “What a special feeling it is, holding a book of my choice and carrying it around with me like a valuable possession.” The relationship I create with each book is like going on a journey with it — getting really close and, at times, even finding a new best friend. When it is time to say our goodbyes, it feels like I am departing with someone who revealed to me everything she knew, all her untold secrets, which I listened to and took in whole-heartedly, and now, the time has come that we should say farewell.

Walking out of the book store carrying Rita Dove’s book, I was thinking about how reading poetry is something which is not really essential for anybody, but for me, it’s like having a delicious dessert after my meal. I always try to take my time to savor it and keep the memory somewhere safe in a special file where I store all “the wonderful things in my life.” How one reads a poem is very personal. It’s like how you take your coffee, cream or no cream with sugar or none. I usually read my favorite poems once, and then I read them over and over again. I fold and store them safely in a drawer space of my mind so I can take them out as needed and reread them. By rereading them, I sort of attain tranquility and a sweet sense of peace. At times when I am driving, taking a shower, or doing my everyday chores, I read them in the silence of my thoughts. They always manage to take space in my mind. They push away all the undesired clutter. It almost feels like I am saying my prayers.

In Playlist for the Apocalypse, Rita Dove examines quite a number of serious events and subjects of our times and of hers, always with an undertone of poetic playfulness and tenderness. Usually, I don’t connect with the kind of poetry coming from a purely academic foundation and background, for I have learned that can make the soul of the poetry sterile, but in the case of Rita Dove, a Pulitzer prize winner for her poetry and serving as a poet laureate of the United States, I enjoyed reading her poems with a lot of interest, admiration, and respect, without getting bored. One thing I cannot stand while reading poetry is being bored. I invite and encourage you to read the book and judge for yourself.