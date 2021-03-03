Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Book Rescue

The top titles that are helping us through the pandemic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Image courtesy of Unsplash

A few months into the pandemic and four weeks after George Floyd’s death, one of my friends called me. “I was hardly able to get out of bed last month,” she said. I felt my throat tighten. As a white woman I’d hardly drawn a full breath since Floyd’s death. My friend, a Black woman and was understandably hit to her core. I could feel the void the violence of the past months had created into and how powerless we both felt to change what was happening in the world. “It’s devastating,” I said. We sat there on the phone without speaking for several minutes. 

“You sound stronger now,” I said the next time we talked.

“I found this book—it’s really helping,” she said. 

She told me about How to Be an Antiracist. How the author, Ibram X. Kendi, was giving her language for feelings she’d had all her life. How he was showing her how to heal. I ordered it before we got off the phone.  Fifteen years ago, a book I “randomly” picked up in the Boston Airport helped save my life, so I understood how one book could get you up off the couch, from the bed, from the floor. 

During this past year many of us have turned to TV, YouTube, Zoom parties, or TikTok threads to “get us through,” but I knew many of us had to also be reading. I discovered online that the book industry, particularly e-books (none of those pesky quarantine germs), exploded in 2020 with a record 750.9 million books sold. [https://www.publishersweekly.com/pw/by-topic/industry-news/bookselling/article/85256-print-unit-sales-rose-8-2-in-2020.html]

I liked hearing those numbers, but I craved knowing exactly what other moms, dads, artists, activists, and teachers were reading in this incredible time. So, I did what any bibliophile in the age of social media would do—I took a poll. 

Using both social media and email, I posed a single question to the 20K people I am lucky enough to be connected with online: “What book has helped you the most during the COVID-19 pandemic?” The answers flew in from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. The resounding number one book, across all the women surveyed, was Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. This book was already a favorite but Doyle’s message of authenticity, courage, and devotion to loving the people with whom we share our lives was a lifeline for many women in this ultra-challenging year. 

Some readers who usually preferred fiction found themselves craving self-help (Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change), health (Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art), and books that offered support with societal challenges (White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism and the aforementioned How to Be an Antiracist). Others chose reading for escape, relishing hours spent in Proust’s Paris, Homer’s ancient Greece (The Odyssey was a top pick for classics, particularly among men), or the thrilling 1970s music world of Daisy Jones & The Six

Many readers reported another challenge. They had trouble concentrating on Twitter threads let alone an entire book. The books that were able to hold their attention were mysteries and thrillers. During the tense weeks leading up to the presidential election, one woman discovered Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series and found herself feeling lighter, laughing with her husband and baking lemon meringue pie.    

While vaccines are being administered in greater quantities, we likely still have some time before we’re out traveling, vibrating to live music, seeing Hamilton again in the theater, or eating with ALL our friends at our favorite restaurant. We could spend the upcoming months watching Netflix or we could take one or two more amazing adventures with a favorite author. 

Here are three ways to enrich the literary journey:

  1. Get Smart: Pick a challenging book (One Hundred Years of Solitude or Infinite Jest) and read it with the support of a class or reading group like those through universities such as Harvard through edX: https://www.edx.org/course/subject/literature
  2. Immersion Excursion: Choose a book in a place where you long to travel and in addition to reading about it, listen to music, cook or order food, and look at visual imagery (art, photography, documentaries) of the region (Julia Child’s My Life in France is a favorite).
  3. Multigenerational Book Club: Select a book and read/discuss it with aunts, uncles, and cousins on Zoom (To Kill a Mockingbird was the top choice for family club). 

Through books, worlds, friends, universes, amazing food, and enlightenment await us. Because reading requires our brains to produce the visual images, spending time with books also helps our brain moderate some of the lethargy of quarantine. So, until that glorious day when we step off that plane onto a beach so sunny we have to squint, or pull our arms around the parents we’ve missed so dearly, let’s read. 

Sara Connell is the founder of Thought Leader Academy where she helps women change lives by writing bestselling books and speaking. She’s been featured on Oprah, The View, FOX, TEDx, The New York Times, Parenting and Good Housekeeping. 

Ready to write your own book? Check out Sara’s “How to Write a Bestseller in 12 Weeks Masterclass” https://saraconnell.mykajabi.com/writeyourbookmasterclass

    Sara Connell, Author at Founder of Thought Leader Academy

    Sara Connell is an author and the founder of Thought Leader Academy where she helps coaches, writers and entrepreneurs become bestselling authors and in demand/TEDx speakers. She has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, TEDx, The View, FOX Chicago, and Katie Couric. Her writing has appeared in: The New York Times, Forbes, Tri-Quarterly, Good Housekeeping, and Parenting. Her first book Bringing In Finn was nominated for ELLE magazine Book of the Year.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lessons on enduring the pandemic from an Oklahoma City bombing survivor

    by Nancy Brown
    Community//

    Author Dara Kurtz: Why its so important to give yourself permission to feel all the feelings during this difficult time

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    How An Unexpected Mentor Taught Me How to Handle Anxiety, Accept Decisions I Hate, and Help Others Face Their End of Life with Dignity

    by Adelle Archer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.