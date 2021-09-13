Book Recommendation Roundup During and After Divorce

National Read a Book Day was this month, and while we love any day that encourages reading, we thought, “Why stop there?” especially when reading is so helpful as you learn, grow, heal and find inspiration during and after divorce. In fact, just the act of reading itself can relieve stress! So, we’re compiling all our book recommendations into one big list so you have plenty of material to choose from any day of the week!

Book Recommendations During Divorce

1. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

You are on a new journey and so is the main character of this book, Santiago. With more than two million copies sold, this is a story of a hero’s journey in finding love, and most importantly, finding self. You can also read this with your kiddos, too.

2. “The Universe Has Your Back” by Gabrielle Bernstein

Don’t we all need this reminder? Especially after feeling like things may not be in your favor, this New York Times bestseller offers simple prayers, affirmations and exercises to support you in healing and reminding you that more things are working than you may realize!

3. “How to Sleep Alone in a King Sized Bed” by Theo Pauline Nestor

This book chronicles the author’s honest and, at times, wryly funny journey through divorce and starting over in life with her children. It’s relatable and inspirational to any of us who’ve gone through this experience.

4. “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chodron

You are going through stages of grief in a very unique way, and while it may feel as if everything is falling apart, this best-selling classic offers life-changing tools drawn from Buddhist wisdom to help you heal and open up your heart in ways you never before imagined.

5. “Getting Past Your Breakup” by Susan J. Elliot

Through workshops and her popular blog, Susan Elliot has helped thousands transform their love lives, and in this book, she offers practical strategies for moving past your divorce, getting your confidence back, and breaking the pattern of failed relationships.

Self-Care Book Recommendations

1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro

This New York Times bestseller is written by a Nobel Prize winner in Literature and tells the story of an Artificial Friend for children named Klara who watches the behavior of customers who come in the store and those who pass on the street, hoping one will pick her. It explores our connection with the world and what it really means to love through beautiful narration.

2. “Just as I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson

An award-winning actress, lecturer, activist, and now New York Times bestselling author, Cicely Tyson shares her life story from her childhood through her illustrious career; “plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside,” and we were mesmerized by her time and again.

3. “The Vanishing Half: A Novel” by Brit Bennett

Named best book of 2020 by The New York Times, The Washington Post, and just about every other publication around, the story follows twin sisters who, after growing up together in a small, southern black community, go their separate ways. One lives with her black daughter in the same town, the other secretly passes for white and her husband is unaware of her past. It’s a riveting and emotional family story that explores how our past shapes us.

4. “Giftology” by John Ruhlin

Through personal stories and data-backed evidence, Ruhlin shares how the art of gift-giving can help you expand your business and create fruitful relationships both professionally and personally.

5. “Building a StoryBrand” by Donald Miller

This Wall Street Journal bestseller details how the StoryBrand Framework created by the author can help marketers and business owners improve how they connect with customers by using seven universal story points, simplifying their message, understanding why customers make purchases, and learning how to create effective messaging.

Book Recommendations for Love and Relationships After Divorce

1. “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts” by Gary Chapman

This New York Times bestseller offers proven strategies for showing and receiving love that can help to keep relationships fresh and growing despite the demands and challenges of everyday life so you can experience deeper levels of intimacy with your partner.

2. “The Self-Love Experiment” by Shannon Kaiser

Handpicked by O, The Oprah Magazine, this bestseller helps you to become comfortable with accepting and loving yourself first in order to overcome your fears and gain the confidence to reach your goals in life.

3. “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown

Another bestseller that’s recommended by O, The Oprah Magazine, and Forbes, this pick is a motivational guide to wholehearted living that teaches how to embrace imperfection and cultivate feelings of self-worth and love for ourselves.

4. “Mindful Relationship Habits: 25 Practices for Couples to Enhance Intimacy, Nurture Closeness, and Grow a Deeper Connection” by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

These Wall Street Journal best-selling authors show how being intentional in your romantic relationships can help you to become more proactive in responding to each other’s needs and less reactive to challenges that come your way through 25 specific practices.

5. “What Makes Love Last?: How to Build Trust and Avoid Betrayal” by John Gottman Ph.D. and Nan Silver

This book answers four core questions: Where does love come from? Why does some love last? Why does some fade? How can we keep love alive? All based on the research of Gottman, a world-renowned relationship expert.

6. “Difficult Conversations: How To Discuss What Matters Most” by Douglas Stone

Communication issues are the downfall of many relationships and this New York Times bestseller tackles how to handle the conversations we avoid most. And not just for couples, the approach can help with communication in business relationships, with family, and just about any situation.

For additional support and guidance as you navigate divorce, we can help with fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact us today to learn more or for a free consultation.