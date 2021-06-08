Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Book Excerpt: The Internal Sabbath

By

It’s so easy to say yes to everything. I say that because I know first hand. When you say yes to everyone, you become nothing to yourself. 

One way that I protect my energy is by setting aside REAL time for myself. I share more about this in “The Internal Sabbath.” It’s an excerpt from “The Fire Inside You,” an e-book I recently published in collaboration with poet and publishing coach Scott Andrew James.

For more content, inspiration and fuel for your fire, visit me at my website.

The Internal Sabbath 

A year ago, I was hit in the head pretty hard by a sofa. Looking back, I’m lucky I wasn’t paralyzed. And I’m fortunate that the incident knocked some sense in my head. Pun intended. 

While that couch might have hit me on my head, it truly centered my life. I was forced to slow down and prioritize things and relationships that matter most to me. 

I also had to make decisions that I’d been putting off. 

I had to adopt some practices that I didn’t want to admit I needed in my life. I also had to say no to others to say yes to myself. 

After the sofa hit me, I had to stay home from work for quite some time. Though I totally hated it at first, I learned to rest (making friends with my own sofa!), giving myself the grace to have a slower pace and not depleting all of my energy each day. 

I realized that I was everything to everyone else but nothing to myself. 

I never knew the internal sabbath: the pause that fuels my soul, allows me to lead and gives me the space to be myself. 

So how do we create space where we can be still, find grace and rest? 

1.  Say “no” to at least one thing this week that doesn’t fulfill you. Get that off your calendar and strike it off your to-do list. 

2.  Say “yes” to turning off your technology, even if it’s an hour, you’ll feel lighter immediately. 

3. Create a clean, neat and comfortable space that invites you to relax or be less busy. I usually put on headphones and listen to some of my favorite relaxation tracks. Or I sit on a pillow and delete every thought in my mind. 

4.  Take a few moments to close your eyes, place your hand on your heart and breathe deeply to connect to inner peace. 

That’s how I now make and take time to pause. Instead of pushing myself to push out loads of online content or hurry to the next weekend meeting, I’m slowing down and reflecting. Thanks to that sofa, I’m finally okay with taking an internal sabbath. 

    Terri Broussard Williams, Founder, Movement Maker

    Authentic. Courageous. Impactful. Throughout her journey as an award-winning non-profit executive, lobbyist, and public speaker, Terri Broussard Williams transformed public and community service into a professional art form, positively impacting millions of lives. Her 20-year career as a government relations executive afforded her opportunities to create significant, community-shifting outcomes, including The Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act. Terri is one of Austin Business Journal’s Most Influential Women in Central Texas and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Master of Non-Profit Leadership Program, where she delivered an authentic, inspirational presentation as the student commencement speaker and winner of the Excellence in Social Impact Award. Terri brings an unwavering commitment to creating meaningful, ground-breaking, and systemic change, turning moments into transformative movements. She is the author of “Find Your Fire,” a #1 Amazon New Release, #1 Amazon Best Seller for Women in Politics, and #6 Cosmopolitan Best Non-Fiction Books of 2020. Learn more about Terri at www.terribwilliams.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

