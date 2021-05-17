Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Book Excerpt: The Fuel of Fear

Each day we get to make a choice--Do we choose faith or fear? It’s so easy to be fueled by fear, but is that right? I take a deep dive and talk about how to choose faith in this article.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Each day we get to make a choice: Do we choose faith or fear? It’s so easy to be fueled by fear, but is that right? In this article, I take a deep dive into that topic and talk about how to choose faith.

It’s an excerpt from ‘The Fire Inside You,” an e-book I recently published in collaboration with poet and publishing coach Scott Andrew James.

For more content, inspiration and fuel for your fire visit me at my website.

The Fuel of Fear 

I remember when my biggest fear was watching a horror movie. Or bringing home anything other than an A on a report card. 

Or not dressing properly for an event. Have you ever had a conversation with yourself of, “Is it better to be overdressed or underdressed?” 

And I never sleep the night before an early morning flight. I’m just terrified that I won’t hear the alarm. 

As we get older in life, fear manifests differently. And many times it shows up in places we never expect it. 

The emotion that was once caused by a belief that a monster would get us while we sleep turns into one that can become a real-life threat. 

Why? The analysis and paralysis caused by fear can stop us from saying yes to a risk-taking decision. 

We  might  err  on  the  side  of  being  safe  rather  than  taking  a  new  job opportunity. 

Or we might even pass up on the love of our life and choose a partner that is safe because we know they would never hurt us or disappoint us. 

We might even skip the last minute vacation because we are afraid we’ll miss a deadline at work or even now….. be afraid that we’ll get the coronavirus on a flight. 

Fear even begins to feel different. It might show up as stress, anxiety, lack of sleep, or the ability to not make a decision. 

Can we get over fear? Is it even possible? It seems like every week there’s a new external force to feed our fear monster inside. 

I’m not sure if this will work for you, but here are some things that might help: 

1.  Try not to be perfect.  When we live with an understanding that life isn’t supposed to be perfect, it can release the pressure around you. 

2. Laugh. When your heart beats fast and you start getting anxious, pick up a phone and call a friend who will make you laugh. And if you’re lucky, they will also remind you that you are a badass who can tackle any fear. 

3. Find the data. Sometimes your heart isn’t needed to think beyond fear, you need the facts. By reviewing data, you might see a trend that you will be successful which will allow you to move past your fear. 

4.  Breathe. Take a moment for yourself. Deep breaths will relax you and allow you to think more clearly. 

5. Believe. Sometimes all it takes is some positive energy. There’s a reason why Disney movies always make us happy, right? I really, really believe that believing in ourselves is all that it takes. It’s the fire that lives inside of us. 

Let fear be the fuel you need to manifest the life you envision instead of taking you captive.

    Terri Broussard Williams, Founder, Movement Maker

    Authentic. Courageous. Impactful. Throughout her journey as an award-winning non-profit executive, lobbyist, and public speaker, Terri Broussard Williams transformed public and community service into a professional art form, positively impacting millions of lives. Her 20-year career as a government relations executive afforded her opportunities to create significant, community-shifting outcomes, including The Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act. Terri is one of Austin Business Journal’s Most Influential Women in Central Texas and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Master of Non-Profit Leadership Program, where she delivered an authentic, inspirational presentation as the student commencement speaker and winner of the Excellence in Social Impact Award. Terri brings an unwavering commitment to creating meaningful, ground-breaking, and systemic change, turning moments into transformative movements. She is the author of “Find Your Fire,” a #1 Amazon New Release, #1 Amazon Best Seller for Women in Politics, and #6 Cosmopolitan Best Non-Fiction Books of 2020. Learn more about Terri at www.terribwilliams.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your Current Crisis Could Be Your Next Calling

    by Capt. Harold Earls
    Community//

    Dave Hurst of ‘Achieve Any Dream’: “Practice reframing”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Fear Is the Highest Common Denominator

    by Charlie Gilkey
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.