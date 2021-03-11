Book Excerpt: Holding on to Hope

We all wear an invisible backpack each day that comes with a gift. We get to choose what we pack in it. Many days, I pack moments that remind me how resilient I am and what matters to me. Here’s an article I wrote on the many moments that give me hope. May it remind you of something that gives you hopefulness when you need it most.

Holding on to Hope

I’m one of those people who believe in the promise of another sunrise and the power of hope.

We’ve all known times when we feel like life is spinning out of control. When we don’t know if we can get out of bed, complete a workday or stop crying.

Those moments can make us feel like we’ll never be able to function again and our spirits will never return. We must defeat those moments by holding tight to hope.At times, we might forget that hope is both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it means, “a feeling that what is wanted can be had or will turn out for the best.” And as a verb, “to believe, desire or trust.”

To find hope, we must lean in and trust or believe.

That requires work, my dear friends.

We can’t just figure that maybe things will work out.

We have to have a deep trust that they will.

We can’t expect that someone will take care of a situation for us; we must believe that we can change it.

If you need to find hope, these three things might help you: