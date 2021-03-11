Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Book Excerpt: Holding on to Hope

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all wear an invisible backpack each day that comes with a gift. We get to choose what we pack in it. Many days, I pack moments that remind me how resilient I am and what matters to me. Here’s an article I wrote on the many moments that give me hope. May it remind you of something that gives you hopefulness when you need it most.

It’s an excerpt from ‘The Fire Inside You, ” an e-book I recently published in collaboration with poet and publishing coach Scott Andrew James. You can find the rest of the book and more content like it on my blog, or by signing up for my newsletter, “Friday Fuel.”

You can also follow me on Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Holding on to Hope

I’m one of those people who believe in the promise of another sunrise and the power of hope.

We’ve all known times when we feel like life is spinning out of control. When we don’t know if we can get out of bed, complete a workday or stop crying. 

Those moments can make us feel like we’ll never be able to function again and our spirits will never return. We must defeat those moments by holding tight to hope.At times, we might forget that hope is both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it means, “a feeling that what is wanted can be had or will turn out for the best.” And as a verb, “to believe, desire or trust.”

To find hope, we must lean in and trust or believe. 

That requires work, my dear friends. 

We can’t just figure that maybe things will work out. 

We have to have a deep trust that they will.

We can’t expect that someone will take care of a situation for us; we must believe that we can change it.

If you need to find hope, these three things might help you:

1. Deep breaths: If you feel hopeless, pause and take three deep breaths. Then do it again. Deep breathing is scientifically proven to reduce stress and help with anxiety or remind you of comforting moments. I’m no doctor, nor do I play one on TV, so this article from WebMD might help convince you. I’ve started the practice of breathing with intention, and it’s really helped me.

2. Focus on the positive: There’s at least one bright spot each day. It might not feel like it, but there is one thing you can be happy about and celebrate. It could be just waking up and dancing in the shower or the fact that you have hot food to eat. There is one thing that you can have a clap fest over. Think about it, and clap for a couple of seconds to celebrate. Here are a couple more medical articles: one focused on how to stop negative thoughts and another on how to generate positive thoughts. Let’s be real: If you aren’t walking around with a pocketful of sunshine, it might be hard to think of happy things. Either way, I get you.

3. Reconnect: During times of uncertainty, we usually have more downtime than we are used to. Use it to reconnect. Perhaps it is reconnecting with yourself through journal writing. You could choose to reconnect with nature and take walks or hikes. For me, there’s nothing like feeling sun on my face. It’s a kiss of hope. May hope fill the world and be the very thing that ties us together.

    Terri Broussard Williams, Founder, Movement Maker

    Authentic. Courageous. Impactful. Throughout her journey as an award-winning non-profit executive, lobbyist, and public speaker, Terri Broussard Williams transformed public and community service into a professional art form, positively impacting millions of lives. Her 20-year career as a government relations executive afforded her opportunities to create significant, community-shifting outcomes, including The Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act. Terri is one of Austin Business Journal’s Most Influential Women in Central Texas and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Master of Non-Profit Leadership Program, where she delivered an authentic, inspirational presentation as the student commencement speaker and winner of the Excellence in Social Impact Award. Terri brings an unwavering commitment to creating meaningful, ground-breaking, and systemic change, turning moments into transformative movements. She is the author of “Find Your Fire,” a #1 Amazon New Release, #1 Amazon Best Seller for Women in Politics, and #6 Cosmopolitan Best Non-Fiction Books of 2020. Learn more about Terri at www.terribwilliams.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

