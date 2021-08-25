Bonita Eby of Breakthrough Personal & Professional Development: “Turn off your notifications so you can focus without constant interruptions”

Turn off your notifications so you can focus without constant interruptions: Noise interruptions, such as those associated with ringing texts, pings of Facebook messages, and dings of Instagram posts, impede your flow of thought. They can trigger the amygdala in your brain, which leads to the release of cortisol and a fight, flight, or freeze response. You can manage distractions by turning off notifications and scheduling times to intentionally engage with social media and communications. Own your technology. Don’t let it own you.

Bonita Eby is a Burnout Prevention Strategist, Executive Coach, and owner of Breakthrough Personal & Professional Development Inc., specializing in burnout prevention and wellness for organizations and individuals. She brings a professional healthcare background to the table, combined with 20 years of experience developing leaders, training teams, and coaching people to become the best they can be. Passionate to see people thrive, Bonita is on a mission to end burnout.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a farm in a rural community in Ontario, Canada, surrounded by nature. Fresh air, sprawling land and forest were my playground. Growing up around large and small animals, I became keenly interested in their health and wellbeing. Our veterinarian noticed my enthusiasm and invited me to participate in surgeries, which gave me an intimate view of how bodies worked. As a result, I became fascinated by how the human body works. This led to my clinical work as a Registered Massage Therapist. At both my private clinic and local hospital, I specialized in rehabilitating survivors of traumatic motor vehicle accidents on a multi-disciplinary team. Later, I worked in leadership development, team training, and emergency response for a non-profit organization. Ultimately, both of these professions focused on life transformation and the second positioned me for greater impact. I continued to pursue personal health and kept my thumb on the pulse of health research and development.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had the privilege of working with passionate, gifted professionals who pursued excellence and community advancement. As a highly motivated and driven individual, I worked tirelessly to succeed and help others reach their goals, while also being on-call for a 24-hour crisis line. I didn’t realize until it was too late that burnout ruthlessly pursues high achievers, and after fighting it with all my might, I eventually succumbed to its effects. I went from running marathons to being flat on my back with little understanding of what had happened.

I reached out to many health professionals for recovery, since burnout affects people on many levels, including physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, relational, financial, and professional health. While recuperating, I began researching burnout. At that time, few people wrote or spoke about it. Burnout was still a taboo topic. With persistence, I found books and articles written by medical doctors, psychologists, naturopathic doctors, and many other experts. After reading their works, I pored over their citations and read the research, articles, and books they had cited. Over the next few years, I read hundreds of research articles and books, solidifying my understanding of what causes burnout.

Equipped with this knowledge, I overcame burnout and developed a proprietary system for dealing with burnout in order to prevent and recover from its effects. Then, a curious thing happened. People began approaching me and sharing that they, likewise, had gone through burnout. They left jobs they loved, were fired, spent endless time trying to recuperate, and many continued to go through one cycle of burnout after another. They expressed their shame and lack of hope. Many felt their careers were over, that they no longer had a purpose, or they were unable to work due to the physical or mental impact of burnout. It didn’t take long to realize there was a deep need for an understanding of burnout, how to prevent it, and how to recover. The most important step was opening the conversation so it was no longer taboo. I’ve chosen to use my voice to help others overcome the shame of burnout, speak up, and get the help they need. Furthermore, I help managers and business leaders learn how to broach the topic of burnout with their staff, know the symptoms to watch for, put supports in place, and lead them through a system for long-term success.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have inspired me! Brené Brown mentored me through her books and podcasts. Likewise, Tim Ferriss motivated me beyond my perceived limits. Arianna Huffington broke the mold by sharing her burnout story. Tosca Reno encourages women to live their healthiest life. These amazing people have made a huge impact in my life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Brené Brown said, “There’s nothing more daring than showing up, putting ourselves out there and letting ourselves be seen.” While the pandemic has brought burnout to the surface, shame lingers behind the conversations. Even though it feels vulnerable to share my burnout story rather than merely the credentials behind what I do, breaking the shame is the first step. This is what my life is about. I’m on a mission to end burnout.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I’m putting together a year-long, weekly group-coaching program for people who want to prevent burnout. It includes stress management, personal strengths, healthy boundaries, self-care, resilience training, and more. I’m really excited about the community-building aspect of this program where participants learn from one another as well as from the formal training.

Another exciting project is providing workshops for organizations to train their leaders, managers, and employees how to talk about burnout, and put systems in place to prevent it. The feedback has been really fantastic.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To me, values are action words embodied in everyday life. Here are a few of mine.

Thriving. I believe in creating a culture of wellness where people thrive and give their all because they feel motivated, heard, and cared for.

Transformation. Every person is a diamond in the rough. With the right coaching and mentoring, they can transform to become all they are meant to be.

Providing practical solutions. Solutions are only solutions if they work. My goal is to consistently provide those I serve with tools and resources they can use for years to come.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I am passionate about helping individuals and organizations prevent burnout and pursue wellness. I have spent the last 25 years helping people transform their lives and coaching them to be the best they can be. Combining my healthcare and leadership development background with burnout research, affords me the ability to assist people in their quest for a healthy organization filled with passionate, healthy people. Healthy, happy employees create healthy organizations that thrive.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is thriving. If you are in the zone, your power and wisdom flow into your work and relationships so that the world becomes a better place for everyone. It’s feeling at your best physically, mentally, and emotionally. It means pursuing your dreams and living a life of meaning and purpose.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

There are a few reasons why some skeptics may not believe burnout warrants serious consideration. There are several stages to burnout, and since the first stages may resemble workaholism and the last stages may resemble a breakdown of health and well-being, burnout can be difficult to recognize. Burnout symptoms often result in decreased productivity and engagement, and may even cause conflict. Employers may observe these outward signs without realizing burnout is to blame. Without the proper information, systems, and support in place, the employee might even be considered a liability. Eventually, the employee may be dismissed or leave the company without anyone realizing that burnout was at the root of the problem. One of the most heartbreaking aspects of burnout is that it often happens to an organization’s top performers. They become unmitigated losses that impact the entire company.

Burnout exacts a high cost on both individuals and organizations. Individuals may experience decreased energy and concentration, reduced engagement, productivity, passion, and morale. They may experience stress-related symptoms, such as exhaustion, anxiety, sleeplessness, and frequent illnesses. At the corporate level, companies may notice a decrease in an employee’s quality and quantity of work, cynicism or lack of motivation, increased sick days and absences, and eventually resignations. Many individuals and organizations are committed to fulfilling a societal need, but momentum is lost when people burn out.

Costs associated with the above concerns combined with recruiting, hiring, training, and the time it takes for a new recruit to reach peak performance are exponential.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Christina Maslach and Michael P. Leiter are leaders in burnout research. According to their analysis, six workplace factors are responsible for burnout.

Work overload. This is what people typically think of when they hear the term burnout. Having too much work or work that doesn’t fit their skillset can lead to overwhelming stress and burnout.

Lack of autonomy. When people feel they have little control over how they work, where or when they work, and the projects they engage in, this can lead toward burnout.

Insufficient reward. This refers to recognition, fair or unfair wages and benefits, and the ability to pursue one’s goals and climb the proverbial ladder.

Lack of community. An essential element of workplace wellness is meaningful connections with colleagues, managers, advisors, and mentors.

Absence of fairness. This refers to how people feel they are treated within their ecosystem. Pay, relationships, and advancement opportunities should be equal regardless of gender, race, beliefs, and abilities.

Conflict in values. Personal and professional values must align in order to work at peak performance with consistent motivation. Conflicts of values can be mentally and emotionally draining.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Make self-care a priority.

Taking time for yourself may seem counter-intuitive, but it is essential to regain what has been lost to burnout. Consume nutritious, nourishing foods to fuel your body. Try to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains and quality protein. Steer clear of highly processed and sugary foods.

Make sleep a priority. Maintain a consistent bedtime routine by limiting screen time at least one hour before bed, going to bed at the same time each night, and waking at the same time each morning. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary with room-darkening curtains, a cool temperature, and a tech-free environment.

Get consistent exercise. If you feel burned out, you might focus on less intense activities such as walking, yoga, and cycling at a tempo that feels comfortable to you.

Foster meaningful connections with friends and family. Focus on the joy and laughter of life, spend time with loved ones, and nurture your relationships. Let trusted friends, family members, or a spouse know how they can support you.

2. Employ effective stress management techniques to calm your thoughts and emotions.

The first step is to recognize the symptoms of stress. Most people experience the world predominantly through one of three spheres: mind, heart, or body. If you tend to think logically and live in your head most of the time, try to recognize your emotions when stressed and soothe yourself by thinking of a loved one and internalizing their love. If you are richly in touch with your emotions, scan your body for any stress symptoms you may be exhibiting, such as tight neck muscles, headaches, or shallow breathing. Begin to breathe from your diaphragm and perhaps go for a walk. If you tend to connect deeply with your gut and action, ask yourself, “what thought processes are making me feel stressed?” Then unpack your thoughts, look for inaccuracies, and re-write your internal script.

Get up every hour or so to move your body, whether that means stretching, taking a short walk, or simply breathing deeply. Spend time in nature whenever possible to enjoy the fresh air and get in touch with natural surroundings.

Learn a few deep breathing and mindfulness techniques. They don’t need to be fancy. Relaxing the muscles around your face and neck while focusing intently on your breath can work wonders to reduce your stress levels.

3. Turn off your notifications so you can focus without constant interruptions.

Noise interruptions, such as those associated with ringing texts, pings of Facebook messages, and dings of Instagram posts, impede your flow of thought. They can trigger the amygdala in your brain, which leads to the release of cortisol and a fight, flight, or freeze response. You can manage distractions by turning off notifications and scheduling times to intentionally engage with social media and communications. Own your technology. Don’t let it own you.

4. Build autonomy by recognizing where you have control and leveraging it to your advantage.

If you have too much work to do, prioritize what projects to tackle first, and break them down into manageable chunks. Put together a system where you can check off tasks as they are completed so you feel rewarded often. A sense of accomplishment can go a long way towards making you feel in control.

If you perceive you have little choice over your environment, consider what you can do to make it more agreeable. You might consider purchasing noise-cancelling headphones to block out unwanted noise, or waking up early to start work at a time when you won’t be interrupted.

When circumstances cause you to stress, take a moment to mentally list what you have control over. For instance, it may not always be possible to select the type of work you are assigned, but you do have the freedom to choose how you will react to it. Build in breaks, ask for help, and take time for self-care.

5. Speak to your manager about why you are struggling.

Prepare your supervisor by letting them know what you would like to discuss. This way you won’t blindside them, and they are more likely to come prepared. Clearly explain what you are experiencing and why. Provide ideas for desired solutions and ask for resources to support you. Let your manager know that you are committed to your job and to the company, and that you wish to work at your peak performance for the long haul. By taking the initiative, offering ideas, and sharing your dedication, you are more likely to receive the support you need.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be there. Spend time with them, ask good questions, and stick around for the long haul.

When I went through burnout, I was fortunate enough to have a group of close friends who accepted me when I had little capacity and made sure I felt cared for. These women have a special place in my heart.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

1. Open the conversation about burnout.

Bring in a professional to train your leadership and managers on how to talk about burnout with their employees. Request beneficial resources, such as a burnout assessment and conversation starters. Consider evaluating your workplace culture based on burnout prevention.

2. Provide a suite of resources.

Provide employees with a comprehensive set of resources. Provide benefits for mental, physical, and emotional health. Have a list of professionals you recommend comprising of Medical Doctors, Naturopathic Doctors, Osteopaths, Registered Massage Therapists, Nutritionists, and Chiropractors. Additionally, maintain a list of recommended local counselors, and therapists.

Get creative and offer employees funds to access professionals not covered by your company’s benefits plan or Employee Assistance Program. A burnout prevention coaching program or professional development opportunity may be invaluable to the well-being of your employees.

Take into account how wellness programs and resources can be accessed anonymously. Many people still experience the unfortunate stigma of mental or physical health and burnout and are reluctant to seek help for fear of reprisals or shame.

3. Evaluate your policies.

Consider policies regarding when, where, and how employees work. Do they have the ability to work from home, from the office, or another location? Can a hybrid model be incorporated?

Review the systems in place for taking mental health days, sick days, or leaves of absence. Can they be accessed in such a way that employees take preventative measures before it’s too late?

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Dismantle the shame of burnout. Organize a series of practical workshops for employees on burnout prevention, stress management, and resilience. By openly talking about burnout as an organization and inviting a third party to train, you remove the attached stigma and set the stage for open communication.

Ask for feedback. Employees often know what they need more than anyone else. They may have a sense of what would help but may be intimidated or afraid to state their needs. Perhaps they only have a vague sense of what would help and don’t know how to articulate their wishes. Ask for feedback, take the time to discern overlapping themes and requests, and find ways to implement them.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Most people think that once they overcome utter exhaustion, they are fine. Then they go right back to doing the same things they were doing that caused burnout in the first place.

Overcoming burnout is a long game. It involves taking care of yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally. This may require big lifestyle changes, including what you eat, how well you sleep, and removing yourself from relationships that consistently cross your boundaries.

My recommendation is to access help from professionals who understand burnout. You may need a support system to help you manage various aspects of your health, such as your doctor, alternative therapies, a counsellor, coach, and friends who will cheer you on.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to see a world where all people can use their voices for good. I dream of organizations that craft their culture around empowering their employees to thrive. I dream of a world where everyone flourishes. When people are unleashed to use their talents and passions for good, there is no telling how much the world can change. I’m just one cog in the wheel, and I’m on a mission to end burnout.

