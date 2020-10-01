Bolu Adefemi: “Embrace every moment “

…This question reminds me of my third song “Just breathe”!!Some tips I would recommend is I would recommend them to relax, block time for themselves and do the stuff that they love. Self care is extremely important, if you work yourself too hard then what you love will no longer be a passion but a job. So take time for yourself and breathe!!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bolu Adefemi.

Bolu is a 13 year old girl from Oshawa, Ontario. She uses songwriting to explore the issues that touch her world. Between March and June, 2020. She wrote two songs on important issues: the Coronavirus'' and the Black Lives Matter Movements. Her latter song titled "Make It Right" asks "2020, what have you become…?" and goes on to ask, "Why are people so cruel?" Touching on the conscience of the listener with her gentle call to action, "It's time to make it right". Within weeks of writing and performing "Make It Right" in Orono, Ontario. She was featured in the following media: CityTV, CP24 News, AM960, 680 News, Clarington This Week, Orono Times, Durham.com, The RoundTable Talk show in Long Beach, California Toronto Caribbean Virtual Festival and Ticker TV, Australia. She had the honor to perform at an exclusive FaceBook live pop up show organized by the City of Pickering. In addition to that, she performed at two peaceful BLM events. Bolu is very pleased to announce that she's a nominee for the 2020 Woman of Influence Youth Award and has professionally recorded her original acoustic version of "Make It Right" which is available across online music platforms including Itunes and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

This is a story about how I grew up.I was born in England on April 24th 2007, and moved to Canada when I was just one years old!! Since then I have been my own superstar from a very young age. I loved to sing, dance and perform in general on road trips I would sing, at home I would sing, and true fact in my sleep I used to sing. When I was six I decided that I would love to be a pilot when I grew up and since then my goals have never changed. I soon convinced my parents to get me a guitar and after one year and a toy guitar, I finally got what I wanted. A really acoustic guitar! I soon got a guitar instructor and continued to look up to my “childhood” idol, Jamie Grace. I soon wrote songs and continued to use music to positively affect everyone around me!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

What brought me to this specific career path was that.As I continued to grow up (like others) I started to realize that the world wasn’t perfect and instead of complaining I wanted to find a way that I could positively affect the people around me. Due to the fact that I had been playing and writing songs since I was nine, music was the perfect way to portray my message(s) to the world.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One interesting story since that happened since I began my career is.When I was fortunate enough to be interviewed by Lila who is the nine-year old owner of her very own podcast called “The amazing kids podcast” I found it very inspiring and motivating that a nine year old could own her very own podcast!! It was very eye-opening and inspiring and I had a great time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A story about my funniest mistake is, due to the fact that I want to be a pilot when I grow up, one of the questions I was asked was “I’m guessing you haven’t flown a plane yet” and because I was so eager to answer, I heard “ I’m guessing you haven’t played anywhere yet” which I then lead to list some of the places I was fortunate to perform at. I learned that although I might be eager I should focus on the question and answer at a reasonable pace!!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Some of the most exciting projects I’m working on is a collaboration with Pickering Great Events to create an exclusive merch line as well as a lyric video for my song “Make it right”!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Three reasons why I think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television is because bycontinuing to portray different cultures and ethics on film/ television not only shows 1) diversity is a key point to many saying, “no matter who you are, or where you come from, you can achieve your goal!” 2) It eliminates all rumors, stereotypes, or myths on what a “typical” show would look like. 3) It opens doors to bigger opportunities for all.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To be completely honest I don’t think there is anything I would have wanted to tell myself when I started. I think this is because I’m still learning and ultimately I’m still new to this! However if there were 5 things I could tell anyone eager to follow their dreams, I would say.

1) Be yourself

2) Everything won’t be perfect 24/7

3) Embrace every moment

4) Strive to show kindness to everyone around you

5) Stay humble

Be yourself because there is no other greater way to go about life. Everything won’t be perfect 24/7 because as humans we tend to set very high expectations for ourselves so if we are unable to reach them we’re are disappointed in ourselves and tend to lose hope, remembering things won’t always be perfect takes a huge weight off of ones back and pushes them to focus on the important things. Embrace every moment because only then can you realize how truly gifted, privileged and hard working you may be. It’s always good to analyze things from the back seat while still keeping eyes on the driver’s seat Strive to show kindness because it’s the right thing to do! Not only does it speak volumes about oneself but you never know where it could take you, for example if I had been disrespectful or unkind to “Tracy” (the lady I met and my first gathering) I would have come across as mean and she probably wouldn’t have pitched to work alongside me and become my amazing publicist today! Stay humble!! Staying humble is the best thing you can do for yourself and others, only then your eyes will be open to so many things, and you will be able to give, as you have been given.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This question reminds me of my third song “Just breathe”!!Some tips I would recommend is I would recommend them to relax, block time for themselves and do the stuff that they love. Self care is extremely important, if you work yourself too hard then what you love will no longer be a passion but a job. So take time for yourself and breathe!!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be to eliminate social injustices and standards that have been set-up. Standards that give certain populations access to a standard of life that some populations may unfortunately have no access to.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The people whom I’m most grateful towards are my family just because they have been with me every step of the way, inspired me to do my best and raised me to be myself!!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quoteis probably “birds don’t just fly they fall down then get up” I like this quote the best because no matter what I’m going through or any level of stress I feel, I can remind myself that I got this and no matter what I will always “got this”!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Someone whom I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with is Either Barack Obama or Michelle Obama because I feel that in their time they did great things for the U.S and they contributed to positively making the world a better place!! Also I think they both have a great sense of humor and sitting with them would allow me to gain a lot of wisdom!! I just think they’re great people and it would mean a great deal meeting them!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me on my many platforms including:

Instagram: bolusings1

YouTube: BoluSings

TikTok: bolusings1

Facebook: BoluSings1

Twitter: bolusings1

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for having me, I appreciate it so much 🙂