Bogdan Odulinski of SolveiQ: “Be Respectful”

Bogdan Odulinski has been the Senior Director of Strategy at Solve iQ since 2010. In this role, he helps execute on initiatives that support the company mission including shifting to a SaaS model and strategic partnerships. He has a history of thought leadership in the tech industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I have been passionate about personal computing since my teens programming as well as building computers to pay my way through college. Then, after a decade consulting to Fortune 500 companies in the 90’s, I had the opportunity to work at Dell to lead the launch of several apps and services installed on millions of PCs. That experience got me hooked on helping end users get more out of their tech.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I joined the company 10 years ago with the goal of expanding its impact and reach. At the time, the services we offered were very focused solving a specific pain point for most end-users which constrained our ability to grow.

One of the biggest “Aha moments” came when it became clear from our marketing and customer data was that most end-users wanted and indeed, needed, a more comprehensive service that provided could value at all times. This drove us to innovate past the support-focus of our service and led to the creation of the Solve iQ service you see today. That service relies on our patented ‘Just-In-Time’ engine which provides autonomous real-time delivery of personalized performance and experience optimizations based on what the end-user is doing with their device at any given time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Too many too count.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

Make sure you know your team maates and that they know they are appreciatrd. Whether that be always being nice via email or remembering birthdays. Creating a positive culture leads to employees being happy.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

Always come from a place of understanding and team work. Just becomes someone is a VP doesn’t mean they can’t do entry level work. Also, collaboration is key.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

Collaboration- Having a team that brainstorms ideas and is strategic will help long term in making an impact. Allow Room for Growth- If an employee wants get promoted let them and challenge them to growl, especially if they are entry level. Don’t Mico Manage- By mico managing employees feel like they are being watching. No one likes this. Be Respectful- No one likes a grumpy boss. Being kind and thankful for of hard work can go a long way. Promote DEI Internally- Having a diverse workplace where anyone can be themselves can go a long way. This is key to preventing turn over.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Keep the acquisition funnel as simple as possible. The more complex, the longer it will take to optimize. Post-acquisition, collect customer sentiment data at every step possible. It will tell you what you are doing right and what needs improvement. Do this always, all the time. People and processes have a way of changing in subtle ways that out of your control so ongoing collection of customer sentiment is critical to recognizing when this happens and gives you the data you need to make the necessary adjustments. Leave the ‘performance’ oriented behavior hacking such as ‘exit-intent popups’ and ‘urgency marketing messaging’ as something you do last, once you’ve optimized for simplicity and sentiment

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish every app and SaaS product made it easy to get customer service with the ability to talk to a human being able to speak in a neutral native language accent; not just by phone but chat as well. Its amazing how many companies either do not offer this at all or offer it only for billing related inquiries or behind byzantine menus and options to select from designed to avoid human contact with their customers. Not to mention the ‘AI’ chat-bot craze we’ve all been subject to in recent times.

I used to think and accept that this was not possible due to costs. But, based on my own experience here at Solve iQ, it is possible to do this at minimal cost if your service and customer experience is so good that only the really necessary and hard issues require customers to need that human assistance. And you actually want those interactions for the data they provide to inform your roadmap.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have so many I love, it’s too hard to just pick one,

