BobbyJayTv Strives To Make The World a Better Place

BobbyJayTv

Bob Jacob, commonly known as BobbyJayTv, made a bold decision moving out from the war-torn country, Liberia, to the US. This was a ray of hope to BobbyJayTv, who ventured into entrepreneurship in the new country. Other than the instability, he attests that Liberia is a good country with great people with extraordinary talents. 

Time is stronger than anything

BobbyJayTv never lets a single chance slip away without advising the young entrepreneurs and startups. He recalls how he was once disadvantaged due to the geographic position he was in then. However, after the paradigm shift, he managed to raise himself against all odds through pressing on and persistence. 

In his story, he advises the startups to invest a lot in the time they have. “Do a lot of research on your career. Criticize yourself and see what you are lacking and what you need to work on for a better version of yourself. Do not seek validation from people was not valid.” He says.

He concludes by advising young people to stay close to people with positive vibes. The saying still holds, “tell me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are!”. Your business partners play a big part in your business and progress. 

    Stanley Gatero, Assistant Editor at Disrupt Magazine

    Stanley Gatero is a Serial Entrepreneur who has worked in multiple fields in Writing, Graphic Design, 3D printing, and Media $ Content Advisor.  He is an avid traveler.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

