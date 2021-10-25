Bobby Schuller Of Hour of Power: “Forgiveness is a core piece”

Forgiveness is a core piece. We have to forgive others and forgive ourselves. Very often, when people talk about forgiveness as something you choose to do, it doesn’t happen that way. It is a process that takes time, and you have to keep working on it. When you have done everything you can to set the conflict or problem right, and you still feel shame about it, you have to forgive yourself. And remember, God always forgives you.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bobby Schuller.

Bobby Schuller is a Christian pastor, televangelist, and best-selling author. Bobby Schuller is the TV host of Hour of Power with Bobby Schuller. He is the grandson of Robert H. Schuller, the founder of the Crystal Cathedral. Bobby is the Lead Pastor of Shepherd’s Grove Church in Irvine, California. Bobby is the author of international best-selling books Imagine Happiness, Happiness According to Jesus, and You Are Beloved.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in California. My parents divorced when I was two years old. A lot of my childhood was spent in Los Angeles. When I was a junior in high school, I moved to Oklahoma with my mom, so I essentially got to experience two different worlds.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My Grandpa Schuller was one of the most inspirational figures in my life. He moved out to California from a small town in Iowa with 500 dollars, his wife, and a newborn baby. When he came to Orange County, he hoped to reach people who didn’t go to church. He thought it was silly to expect people who didn’t go to church to enter his building. My Grandpa decided to go to where the people were, and that’s why he started a drive-in theater. As a minister, he came under a lot of scrutinies because, in an age of priority in the 1950s, you were supposed to hold a church in a “passion pit.” But regardless, every Sunday, he would preach from a snack bar, and the slogan was “come as you are in a family car.” From there, his ministry reached millions of people around the world. A big life lesson I learned from my Grandpa is don’t listen to criticism from people who don’t have what you want.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor Bill Gaultiere helped me understand the importance of being an empathic leader and how valuable my emotions are in staying healthy while working hard. Bill was a clinical therapist who was essentially giving me free therapy. At the time, I would have never gone to a therapist. Over time I realized there was a part of my emotional life that was really numb that I developed as a teenager through challenges I faced with family. I learned you can’t shove down your emotions, which most people think you can. If you shove down anger and sadness, you also shove down joy. That was the biggest thing I learned.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

To make my TV show better, I hired a super expensive crew, and it was a complete disaster. I spent tons of money trying to make the show relevant, and people hated what I was making. What they wanted was a live, televised church service. I tried to make a shift that people didn’t like. The lesson that I learned is that it is so important to know what your customer really wants.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One, we are hoping to expand our international offices to Taiwan and Poland. Our message is one of hope, and especially with COVID, the world is divided. People need motivation and encouragement. So expanding to more places, we can help people through tough times and help people.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Enthusiasm: I have a good friend who took a small accounting firm and turned it into a giant commercial real estate empire. What he did to succeed was practice Norman Vicent Peele’s philosophy. Norman’s philosophy states that outgoingness and enthusiasm are a key to success as it helps you stumble upon opportunity. Another philosophy I live by is Nassim Taleb, who calls going to parties “buying free lottery tickets.” Most of the time, nothing is going to happen. Every once in a while, it can be something huge in your life when it does happen. One reason this worked for this multi-millionaire is that he was not naturally outgoing or enthusiastic. He had to force himself to become that way. Still, because of it, it ended up being beneficial for him and his company.

2. Drive to learn: I heard the average CEO reads about a book a week, and as busy as they are, if they made the time to read, I could as well. It made a massive difference in my ability to lead. Being able to read more books has given me the opportunity to expand my horizons and learn more about leadership, management, and business.

3. Obsessive personality: This is a double-edged sword. When I have goals, I tend to obsessively fixate on them. I am good at always finding a way to grind through. I can also sometimes be distracted from other super important things. I have learned over time to have a more balanced life.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Even though I have had a lot of difficulties in my life, I have learned how to be happy. I have written two books on the subject, Imagine Happiness and Happiness According to Jesus. My friend Russ, who is a realist, says that “Bobby Schuller’s glass is half full, and the other half is delicious.”

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think the United States is the hungriest country in the world. What I mean by that is, America is made up of people who love to tinker and build things. A lot of people are unhappy because they haven’t reached their goals yet. A lot of Americans compare themselves to others, and that will rob you of joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One of the main myths of joy is believing that you can find joy within. Los Angeles is full of people searching for joy within. There was a season where I was so busy and didn’t have close relationships, and in an attempt to find joy within, I went to a monastery every Friday for years. It was useful. It helped me clear my head and helped me think. It wasn’t until I started putting my relationships before work that I experienced joy and happiness. We need deep, meaningful relationships with our friends and family. Financial success doesn’t bring you happiness.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The first mistake is most people don’t try to be happy; most people are looking for success and romance.

The second mistake usually comes from meaning, and meaning comes from taking responsibility for something. Happiness is found in meaningful life decisions. Most people think of happiness as freedom, travel, or pleasure. They are defining happiness by something else.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Responsibility: In life, we want money and power, but really deep and abiding happiness comes from responsibility. Children, marriage, helping a friend in a hospital…lots of people want relationships without commitment. People need to commit.

2. Gratitude is the greatest scientific correlation between happiness and something you can do to improve your overall happiness. A simple way you can do this is by writing a list of things you are grateful for.

3. Being at peace with unfinished symphonies: Life is tragic and difficult, and it is easy to get hung up on projects that were never finished. Or, in a really tragic case, you lose a loved one or a business over a lawsuit. It’s easy to stay in a rut, but eventually, you have to move on and redeem that story. C.S. Lewis says, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

4. Forgiveness is a core piece. We have to forgive others and forgive ourselves. Very often, when people talk about forgiveness as something you choose to do, it doesn’t happen that way. It is a process that takes time, and you have to keep working on it. When you have done everything you can to set the conflict or problem right, and you still feel shame about it, you have to forgive yourself. And remember, God always forgives you.

5. Fake it until you make it: This philosophy comes from Dennis Prager. He advocates real studies from cognitive behavior therapy that sometimes you need to roleplay a thing before you feel it. A lot of people will say, “Doesn’t that make me a fraud?” The truth is you’re choosing to respond with gratitude for being alive. You have no reason to be sad today. Fake it until you make it. You’ll be glad you did.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

People who are depressed often feel like a burden. Do your best to let them know that they are not a burden to you and can be themselves even when they are feeling blue. Very often, people don’t need advice. They sometimes need a quiet, loving presence. I encourage you to watch a movie with them or take them out for ice cream. Just be with them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would encourage people to go back to church. There are many unhealthy and boring churches that have caused people to think that is how all churches are. Still, when you give up on church altogether, you lose something that binds generations, people of different socioeconomic classes, and races in a shared value that’s usually bigger than politics.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would get together with my favorite author, Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Maybe we could have squidding pancakes.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work online through my Instagram @bobbyschuller, checking out my TV ministry show, Hour of Power with Bobby Schuller, and my Youtube channel YouTube.com/Bobbyschuller

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!