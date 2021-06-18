Bob Bentz of Purplegator: “You can’t avoid math in digital marketing”

Know Math. You can’t avoid math in digital marketing. We know that you are a creative talent, but to analyze the results of campaigns, you have to be good at math also. It’s not all about making clever images and writing good copy. If you can’t be testing different creative and analyzing results, you’ve only done half the job.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bob Bentz, author of “Relevance Raises Response: How to Engage and Acquire with Mobile Marketing.” Bob is an adjunct professor at West Virginia University where he teaches the graduate level course in mobile marketing. Currently president of Advanced Telecom Services, he helped grow the company from a start up to 62.2 million dollars in annual sales with offices in five countries. Bentz is also president of mobile first marketing agency, Purplegator.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career in the television advertising industry, but I always wanted to own my own business. My first entrepreneurial venture was an interactive telephony company called “Advanced Telecom Services.” It was a huge success and we expanded it into Canada, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and Taiwan. That company is still active today after 32 years, but now I spend the majority of my time working on Purplegator which is a marketing agency that specializes in recruitment marketing and providing services for the government.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

OK I have one. When we first started pursuing government business, we made a bid to the City of Philadelphia. I knew there were going to be a lot of agencies going for the business so I decided that to stand out, I would personally deliver the proposal in a gorilla suit. I got off the elevator and walked toward the office and all the women in the reception area hurriedly scattered and ran into the other offices. I quickly realized that in today’s world, you can’t do something like this anymore as people think the worst. Fearing for my own safety, I took the gorilla head off and held out my proposal and said “I’m just here to deliver an advertising agency proposal.” In case you are wondering, I didn’t get the business so the gorilla suit has been retired.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Chester Elton is a best selling author and was a colleague of mine when I worked in the television industry in Hartford. He wrote a book called “The Carrot Principle” and I keep a toy carrot in my office to remind me of what I learned from Chester’s book.

At the end of the day, especially when you work in digital marketing, you are only as good as your people. I’ve always believed that in any successful business, your people, not your technology, are your greatest asset. The toy carrot in my office reminds me to always provide 4 positive feedbacks for every negative one that I give.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out with our knowledge of mobile. I got my start in mobile way back in 2002 when I was visiting our office in London and noticed that when people’s cell phones rang on the tube, they rang with a unique ringtone. At the time, Europe was 3 or 4 years ahead of North American in cellular services. I brought that concept back to the USA with me and it was a smashing success. We grew our ringtone club to 60,000 members paying 9.99 dollars per month to download ringtones and wallpapers from the internet.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number one is hard work. That’s probably true in any industry, but digital marketing is unique because there’s so little recurring revenue. There’s no machines doing the work.

Two is getting along with people. Just because we can have Zoom calls all day doesn’t mean you don’t also have to have face to face meetings with your clients.

Third is knowing that the penultimate KPI in most cases is sales. Too many digital marketers talk about social media engagement, click through rates and the like, but at the end of the day it’s all about sales for your clients. Don’t forget that.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently developing two new products — GatorText and Info 9000. GatorText is a new generation messaging solution that will have a corresponding app so that businesses can launch interactive and broadcast SMS and MMS campaigns from an app or a desktop. Info 9000 is revenue generating technology that allows businesses to sell information in a variety of formats including interactive voice response (IVR) and various forms of messaging.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I think the biggest mistakes people make are trying to do it yourself when you are not an expert. Google has made it very easy for anybody with a small amount of experience to operate their AdWords system. But, there are so many nuances to it that need to be addressed to maximize your program’s performance. These are things like negative keywords that the average person doesn’t know how to do.

The other thing that I see is that businesses don’t give credit where credit is due. For an ecommerce site, for example, they may only give credit to a click through or tap through (mobile) that results in an immediate purchase. That’s not the best way to calculate ROI. You need to give credit to return visits that purchase and you also need to calculate the lifetime value of a new customer.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The best thing that clients can do to help us to be engaged, but allow us to do our thing. We need their feedback at the monthly review meetings. We need them to read our documentation even if they look similar each month. There’s a wealth of information we can use to enhance our effectiveness if we get feedback from the clients.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

It depends on the product or service being marketed. The obvious answer is Google, but if it is an older skewing product such as 55+ housing, you will get a better ROI with BING. Too often, BING is overlooked, but it is cheaper than Google and that can pay off for the right product.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Well, obviously, you need input from the customer to start with the right keywords. Many keywords have duplicate meanings so you need to recognize buyer intent and this will only come with a better understanding of the product itself. You then need to take that buyer intent information and include negative keywords in your campaign. This is very important.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The single biggest mistake that I see businesses do with email marketing is that every email broadcast is a selling email. Keep some emails to be strictly informational so that the customers don’t always believe they are being sold to.

Second, always be building your email marketing list. Put your email sign up everywhere you can think of. This is an evergreen process.

Third, make sure that your emails are mobile friendly. That should go without saying, but I still see many emails coming in on my mobile that I need to read via pinch and squeeze.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m a big fan of SEMRush and SpyFu. These tools are helpful in maximizing the performance of your campaign, but they are also incredibly helpful in the sales process. If you do your homework and customize your proposals, you will close more deals. It’s that simple.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Education. Many colleges and universities are providing degrees in digital marketing now. And, they come with valuable accreditation from some of the tools you will be using every day. Internships are more important than your GPA. Continuing Education. I spend the weekends reading the blogs and websites that contribute to our industry. You have to keep up with the latest information and trends. I also register for many webinars and I never watch them live. I always watch the replays and that way I can check out if they are not helpful to me and I can fast forward through the sections that are not important to me. If you aren’t constantly learning in this business, you will not progress and you won’t serve the best interests of your clients. Be a Specialist. You can’t possibly be an expert in everything you do in digital marketing. Choose the area that is of most interest to you and specialize in it. Specialization is why businesses turn to agencies in the first place. They know they can hire an employee to do the work, but an agency provides specialists in SEO, Pay Per Click, web design, digital advertising and more. Know Math. You can’t avoid math in digital marketing. We know that you are a creative talent, but to analyze the results of campaigns, you have to be good at math also. It’s not all about making clever images and writing good copy. If you can’t be testing different creative and analyzing results, you’ve only done half the job. Know How to Sell. As a creative person, you are going to be called on to help the sales team close deals. After all, the customer is buying your skills. While sales may not be your primary focus, you need sales to help the company grow and help your own career as well.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read my own book Relevance Raises Response more than anything as I often need to remind myself of the content for the college course that I teach. I read Search Engine Journal more than anything and I highly recommend anything written by Neil Patel.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about dog rescue and I’ve fostered over 45 unwanted dogs until they found their “furever” homes. The problem is that people just don’t spay and neuter their dogs and then there is an overpopulation of animals. This is especially a problem in the rural areas of the South.I wish we could get the government to take a more active role in helping solve this problem.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow Purplegator and Bob Bentz on social media. Check out our blog on Purplegator.com.

