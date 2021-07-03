Bob Baxley of Bastille: “Crisp Communications ”

Crisp Communications — Leaders in a startup have to be effective communicators across so many varied actors with different interests and needs: the internal team, investors, board members, and of course, customers.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bob Baxley, CTO and Co-Founder at Bastille.

For more than a decade, Dr. Bob Baxley has been a technology leader in implementing machine learning algorithms for software defined and cognitive radios. At Bastille, Bob serves as Chief Technology Officer where he leads the development of systems to sift through massive amounts of radio frequency data to protect enterprises from radio threats. Prior to joining Bastille, Bob was the Director of the Software Defined Radio Lab at Georgia Tech, where he led basic and applied research projects for organizations including NSF, ONR, Army, DoD, Air Force and DARPA. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and patents, is the recipient of various research awards, and is a Senior Member of the IEEE. He also led the GTRI team that competed in the DARPA Spectrum Challenge and placed second out of 90 teams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am a former academic with a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech (Go Jackets!). I studied algorithmic methods for making cellular base stations more power efficient. After graduate school, I worked for 6 years as a research faculty member at Georgia Tech working on wireless and radio frequency (RF) projects. I did everything from analyzing jamming systems for Department of Defense (DoD) customers, creating mobile robots that used software defined radios (SDRs) and machine learning to intelligently adapt to their environment and optimize their communications.

In 2014, I competed in the DARPA Spectrum Challenge which was an international competition between 91 teams to build a smart autonomous radio system that could both jam adversaries in the radio frequency (RF) spectrum while still achieving robust communications. My team placed second. After the competition, I got connected with the other Bastille founders who reached out to me after seeing some publicity on my team’s results. Once we started Bastille, I reached out to other competitors from that DARPA challenge because I knew they were some of the best programmers in the world for RF and software defined radio.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Part of Bastille’s founding team came from a network security background. In the cyber network security space, it is well-established that you need to understand two fundamental things: first, what devices are on your network and, second, what data they are passing back and forth. Only after you have this network visibility will it be possible to secure yourself against harmful network attacks. The “Aha Moment” was realizing these IoT devices were invisible from a networking perspective, and thus a potential weakness/vulnerability in the enterprise network. They were invisible to network security systems because they use non-standard radio frequency protocols to communicate. We realized that there was real pain in enterprises where they had no visibility into these devices and radio frequency networks and that created security vulnerabilities. To address this, we built Bastille Enterprise which can demodulate RF packets data from more than a dozen protocols and give enterprises network visibility and automated threat detection and response capabilities that they did not have.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad — he is very entrepreneurial. He grew up cutting and delivering ice blocks, scooping ice cream and slinging hot dogs. As an adult, he owned a pet shop, ran a video security camera business out of his garage, all while also being a talented systems engineer who architected the technology infrastructure in giant rail and sea terminals. I didn’t realize it until I was an adult, but not everyone grows up in a family where it’s okay to take business risks, or put yourself out there with your latest idea. My dad’s optimism and passion for “the next thing” certainly shaped my sense of what’s possible and what are acceptable risks.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Bastille stands out for the hard tech problems we are solving. It is very difficult to program software defined radios to see dozens of radio frequency protocols simultaneously. There’s the hardware challenge — no other company is making these highly sensitive sensors. Then, there’s the programming hurdle — FPGA processors on our sensors are a big technical challenge.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am pretty passionate about spreading knowledge. I founded a data science career-development non-profit called Anidata that hosted meetups for aspiring data scientists. We delved into some big data pools to help solve real world problems including working with Fulton county in Georgia to help stop human trafficking through website ad data analysis.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity: Building a company from scratch is hard. Many things can go wrong along the way. Without a let’s-get-it-done mentality, you’ll never succeed. I don’t have a vivid story to tell, but the basic arc of tenacity-driven success is as follows: you have a seemingly insurmountable problem that needs to be solved on a short timeline, you work hard without giving up, then eventually you solve the problem. As a leader it is important to also model tenacity so that you can build a tenacious culture in your team. Part of that modeling entails not panicking when you seem to be up against a hard problem, but instead work the problem with the implicit message that this problem will be solved if we just work hard enough to solve it. Communication: There are two components of the CTO job that require good communication skills to execute well. One component is understanding customer pain so that you can build a product to relieve that pain. To do this well, you have to be empathetic and inquisitive, and you have to sell yourself and your company well enough so that the customer takes the time to talk to you. All of that requires good communications skills in both the input (listening) and output (speaking) directions. The second component of the CTO job related to communication is communicating customer pain back internally so that you and your team can decide what products and features you can build and sell. This is the internal communication that you need to make sure you are building the right thing. But internal communication is equally important in mapping back the customer needs to the internal builders at your company. It is always more motivating to build something if you know there is a user on the other end, so conveying that those users exist and that our product can help them is critical. Positivity: I am not sure that positivity is a universally required trait for success, but it has helped me in my career. Being vacuously positive isn’t helpful, but there is almost always something happening in a company or in your day that is genuinely positive. Find those positive things and cherish them. As a leader, find those positive happenings in your company and point them out.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early in my career, I was building a team and had an open role I needed to hire for. Another manager already had a candidate far along in the recruiting process and encouraged me to take on this candidate. I took their advice and hired the candidate without going through my normal vetting process that included thoroughly checking references. The new hire ended up being a bad fit and parted within a few months. I learned that you should stick to your process as much as possible even if there is external pressure not to.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The toughest thing as an entrepreneur, especially if you are going after big deals, is not getting a deal that you put a lot of time and effort into. That is hard whether you are early in your journey or you are a hardened veteran, but it is definitely harder early on. I don’t have a specific story, and I’ve been lucky enough to win most deals in my career that I thought we would win.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It is critical to maintain an indefatigable attitude in the face of adversity, whether it is losing a deal or having some technical component of your system not go your way. Your mindset is your first line of defense — you’ve got to realize that, through this setback, you’ve just learned a valuable and unique lesson. You can use that lesson to modify your playbook going forward so that you either win the next deal or avoid the next technical setback. To do that well, you have to conduct an autopsy to understand specifics that led to the failure. To prevent that setback from reoccurring I rely on the importance of perseverance and effective communication.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Although I gained so much technical expertise and breadth of knowledge working in research and academia, if I could go back in time, I would tell myself to join the startup world much sooner. Nothing is quite as thrilling from a career perspective as working at an early-stage company because you learn a tremendous amount about all aspects of business.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Books have been written on this topic, which indicates that there is too much nuance to sum up in a paragraph or two. But I’ll make a couple of observations:

1) If you have to ask this question, you are probably not ready to get money from a VC. Taking VC money is not as simple as depositing a check. You need to understand the VC business model, how various aspects of dilution and control might work post-investment, and what kind of growth trajectory you’ll need to achieve to be successful with a VC.

2) If you have money to bootstrap, either because you are wealthy or because you don’t need that much capital, you should probably start by bootstrapping. Once you have a pressing need to scale (e.g. lots of customers or prospects), and the economics of scaling indicate that you will get outsized returns, then it is time to start talking to VCs.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Factor #1: Great Market — that is, there is a market for you to sell into or there is enough pain where you can create a new and robust market for your offering. Without solving a problem or pain, there will not be a market and you will never have paying customers. This is my experience, but it isn’t an original observation. Marc Andreessen said it in his 2007 blog post entitled “The only thing that matters” where he notes that “market is the most important factor in a startup’s success or failure.” Stripe is a great illustration of how solving real pain can lead to a great outcome. The Collison brothers who started Stripe realized that it was excruciatingly difficult to have a payment portal on your website. Anyone who wanted to charge for their services using a simple web-based interface needed real technical skill and needed to interact with hard-to-use payment processing services. Clearly, the market for easy-to-use payment portals on websites is large and creating such an easy-to-use interface was a hard enough technical and business process problem that the market was not crowded with competing solutions. Stripe capitalized on this very ripe market — albeit with a phenomenal team — and Stripe’s market cap is now about 100B dollars.

Factor #2: Solid Team — it is clear that you need a team that can execute. Even with a great and thirsty market, you will need a team to build a product that can relieve the market’s pain. To build a good team, you need to have a network of people that you know are excellent at getting things done. I’d advise folks with founding ambitions to actively cultivate professional relationships with an eye towards one day building a team using those relationships. I was lucky enough to bring the first three software defined radio hires to Bastille through the DARPA Spectrum Challenge that I had just competed in. Those three folks brought on more talented people from their networks, and we grew into a very strong engineering organization that was able to build high-quality hard-tech products quickly.

Factor #3: Crisp Communications — Leaders in a startup have to be effective communicators across so many varied actors with different interests and needs: the internal team, investors, board members, and of course, customers. You have to make sure all of these people can understand what your company is about so that you can sell and have a sustainable internal culture. But, it can’t just be me talking; communication is a two-way street. You’ve got to listen deeply to build a nuanced understanding of what is needed to make our product stellar. That back and forth in communication is critical to success.

Factor #4: Tenacious Culture — Startups have a tenacious culture to survive. It is likely that whatever market you have found to operate in has also been found by other companies and they are looking to eat your lunch. To outcompete, you have to be tenacious about your mission and follow through.

Factor #5: Luck — It is certainly true that you can make your own luck through hard work or that you can stack the deck of luck in your favor through preparation, but even with all of the hard work and deck stacking, there is an element of luck involved in success. We can all use a little serendipity in our journey. For me, most of my luck revolves around the people that I have been lucky enough to know and work with over the years. It is these friends and colleagues that have driven my trajectory upward. While I have put myself in good situations to be able to network with, know, and work with exceptional people, I think there is a degree of luck in meeting the right person at the right time. And those right people will eventually become your startup co-founders and colleagues. At an organizational level, there can also be luck involved, where you’ve made the right connections, or your gamble on speculatively building a feature in your product resonated with a customer enough to win you a deal.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake is not having a clear product-market fit hypothesis. There are all kinds of cool things that could be built. And if you are lucky, you may be able to get into a Field of Dreams scenario where, “if you build it, they will come.” But it is more likely that, unless you know who you are going to ultimately sell to, you will build it and no one will come.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Find time to exercise. Even when I feel terrible, if I can muster the energy to get on a bike or go for a run, I always feel better afterwards.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am struck by the difference that phenomenal teachers can make in a person’s life. I can remember the handful of teachers and professors that really changed my life trajectory by teaching their subject well and making connections to practical applications. It seems that there must be a way to bottle up that excellence and distribute it more widely. It is clearly not as simple as just providing video courses. Part of the magic in really good teaching is that it encourages students to actively interact and ask questions to get to the next level of insight. I think that Atul Gawande’s insights about how medical doctors can improve healthcare can extend to teachers and professors. That is, with better systems in place and better support, we can streamline what great teachers and professors do naturally.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am in awe of Vitalik Buterin. To have the vision to create a distributed computer using blockchain such that an entire ecosystem of distributed finance applications could emerge is very impressive. He is only 27, and he is the father of an Ethereum ecosystem that has something near 500B dollars of market cap if you count all of DeFi and crypto projects that use Ethereum. Moreover, he has had enough of a calm and steady hand to push through the early Ethereum turmoil like the Ethereum Classic fork and make Ethereum into the thriving ecosystem that it is today.

