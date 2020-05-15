Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Both Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation, how meditation can help us during these times (VIDEO)

Sharad’s greatest passion is to connect with people he loves in dialogue. A dear friend and mentor, Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation took time to discuss how people can use the power of meditation to help us during these times. He shares some updates of his latest projects, including his podcast on […]

By
Sharad and Bob

Sharad’s greatest passion is to connect with people he loves in dialogue. A dear friend and mentor, Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation took time to discuss how people can use the power of meditation to help us during these times. He shares some updates of his latest projects, including his podcast on iHeart Radio.

Sharad and Bob have been sharing great information throughout the last few years together and currently during the time of a world on pause, their dialogue continues.

See their candid video interview here.

Both Roth in Dialogue with Sharad Khare, for the Human Biography Blog

About Mr. Roth:

Bob Roth is one of the most experienced and sought-after meditation leaders in America. Over the past 45 years, Bob has taught Transcendental Meditation to many thousands of people, and is the author of the 2018 New York Times bestseller, “Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation.” As CEO of the David Lynch Foundation Bob has helped bring meditation to more than a million students in underserved schools in 35 countries, to military veterans and their families who suffer from post-traumatic stress, and to women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Sharad Khare and Bob Roth in dialogue for HumanBiography Dialogues

Sharad Khare, Digital Journalist, Legacy Documentarian, Curator, Curious Soul

As a digital story teller, Sharad travels the globe to produce interviews with people from all walks of life. Sharad has produced interviews with Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Helen Mirren, Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington, Iron Maiden. His lens has documented the some of most fascinating icons of our time including his holiness The Dalai Lama. Sharad has his Masters in Communications and works with organizations and individuals to create content that reaches the masses. With a background in television and media, Sharad loves engaging people through his unique interviewing style which can be seen in all his work. Tweet him at : @kharecom

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.