Both Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation, how meditation can help us during these times (VIDEO)

Sharad’s greatest passion is to connect with people he loves in dialogue. A dear friend and mentor, Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation took time to discuss how people can use the power of meditation to help us during these times. He shares some updates of his latest projects, including his podcast on iHeart Radio.

Sharad and Bob have been sharing great information throughout the last few years together and currently during the time of a world on pause, their dialogue continues.

See their candid video interview here.

Both Roth in Dialogue with Sharad Khare, for the Human Biography Blog

About Mr. Roth:

Bob Roth is one of the most experienced and sought-after meditation leaders in America. Over the past 45 years, Bob has taught Transcendental Meditation to many thousands of people, and is the author of the 2018 New York Times bestseller, “Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation.” As CEO of the David Lynch Foundation Bob has helped bring meditation to more than a million students in underserved schools in 35 countries, to military veterans and their families who suffer from post-traumatic stress, and to women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.