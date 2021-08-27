Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Boats Of Assistance, In Water’s Timing! John Duffey

Lessons Of Love In A Vulnerable Release! A Look At The Late JOHNNY DUFFEY, and His Performance Of "The Boatman!"

We all need saving, sometimes! There are times when we can put away our proud, in order to permit ourselves to be saved. There is nothing wrong with surrounding to the assistance of someone, who wants to help. Tenderness, love, and care brings a level of vulnerability, that so many of us cannot comprehend. What does it mean to surrender to our fears? Validating ourselves with the richness of companionship, and the blessings of being affirmed, by someone’s safekeeping?

Water is another test of human kindness and vulnerability. Let’s make it clear. Water can be our best, when we respect it, enough. Simultaneously, it can also force us into knowing, who is really our friend. Water is an ever present breakthrough into the riches of our psyche. We can surrender and succumb OR we can fight against the tide. Either way, we are forced to move. Water helps us to decide, just who are our friends. Who will save us in a time of trouble.

When looking at the presence of the boatman, there are different metaphors to be said. Boatmen (and women) taime the water. They are navigators of oceans, rivers, seas, and lakes. In addition, they understand the very meaning of patience, and working with water. For, you can never rule over it; though humanity gives the illusion of doing so. Then again, it’s just that-an illusion. Love grants us stillness, in the midst of broken times. Love also saves! And, that’s where the boatman comes along.

Should a boatman decide to assist you, during one of life’s difficult journeys, make sure to take it. You just may never know what life may offer you. And, you may never know the angel, you are destined to meet. Keep paddling Mr. Boat. There is someone worth saving!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

