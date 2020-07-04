Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Board Compliance | THE 10 COMMANDMENTS of Board Compliance

  1. Thou shalt not commit adultery with another foundation that possesses a similar mission (i.e. do not provide your time, talent & treasure to a competing foundation).
  2. Thou shalt not steal from the foundation you serve. Do not steal time, money or materials and if you do may you be sued and then possibly go to prison. An example of stealing is holding a fundraising event with two separate organizations. Sponsorships are received to cover the event venue. The venue is donated and the sponsorship is not required; however, you decide to keep the money to go on vaca with the entire fam.
  3. Honor the foundation you serve with all of your time, talent, & treasure. Donate your time. The board needs skillsets such as legal, marketing, accounting etc. Last but not least make a donation and/or get your friends to donate.
  4. Thou shalt not breach your fiduciary responsibilities & duties of the foundation you serve.
  5. Thou shalt not bear false witness against any of the foundation’s stakeholders to include fellow board members, officers, staff members, volunteers and / or program recipients. If you choose to do so and if you bear false witness to several of these categories, you are super bad and you need to remove yourself from the board immediately or be sued. If the other board members do not choose to remove you and/or sue you for the corruption, they are as guilty as you are and should be handled as such.
  6. Thou shalt not use the foundation for personal gain (i.e. use the foundation and/or program recipients to secure a better position in…say…a very prestigious country club or you had the foundation hire your consulting company).
  7. Thou shalt disclose ALL conflicts of interest (goes with commandment 6) immediately (i.e. inability to lead and make decisions you don’t have time for or you had the foundation hire your company to do a service and you financially gain from that business transaction or you are a consultant for a large organization that has a ton of influence on your earning potential and you don’t want to be seen as working against said organization even if it is the right thing to do and falls under the mission of your foundation).
  8. Thou shalt honor the foundation’s give/get (i.e. this means you raise money by holding events (not just showing up) but actually investing your own capital into the event and running the darn thing).
  9. Thou shalt utilize the foundation’s retained professional services such as general counsel and public relations firm especially in times of crisis and especially if the foundation is actually paying the general counsel and PR firm.
  10. Thou shalt NEVER send lackeys to do your dirty work or retaliate when you have been called out for any of the above commandments (aka whistleblowing).
  11. Bonus Commandment—-DO NOT VIOLATE THE FOUNDATION’S BYLAWS!!!! ESPECIALLY BY BEING ON THE BOARD ILLEGALLY OR AMENDING A SECTION IN THE BYLAWS THAT CANNOT LEGALLY BE AMENDED!

By Jen Paquette CEO and Partner The JPaq Group http://www.thejpaqgroup.com

Jen Paquette, Executive | Philanthropist | Board Member | Educator | Coach | Business Owner at The JPaq Group | Founder of Steel Mags | Founder of Girl Grit Inc.

Jen Paquette currently owns and operates The JPaq Group where she and her business partner, Melissa Pucino, and their small yet very capable team consult for numerous not for profits and small businesses. She has found a niche by establishing JPG as a boutique shop that focuses on relationships and common values, missions and purposes. This approach creates a force-multiplication effect and long lasting relationships. She ensures the organizations she works with have a foundation of operation excellence improving quality of life for those JPG serves.  Jen and the team spend a good portion of their time at JPG teaching classes on nonprofits, PR, marketing, supply chain management & change management in addition to coaching transitioning military service members from military careers to civilian careers and coaching business people of all walks of life.

Jen is known for her philanthropic efforts and for being a bulldog for those she serves. She founded the Steel Mags Sorority in late 2009 and was part of the founding team that established the Green Beret Foundation. She has served on numerous boards and currently serves on the board of Dancing Angels Foundation, Military Veterans in Journalism and is a founding board member for the proposed charter school, Prelude Preparatory School in San Antonio, TX.  She serves as an advisor, business consultant and mentor for Special Operations Transition Foundation and MVAT Foundation.

She is a member of several clubs: Business Executives for National Security, Junior League of San Antonio, Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Rotary, and the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Jen has been featured in several publications such as Forbes and San Antonio Magazine. She has planned and executed hundreds of events raising millions for charities and has won numerous awards recognizing her patriotism and philanthropic work over the years.

Jen graduated from Arizona State University (fork em'!!) with a BS in Business Administration majoring in Supply Chain Management. She received her Master’s in Public Administration with a concentration in not for profits and public policy from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas and an Executive MBA from Rice University (Hoot! Hoot!) in Houston, Texas.

