Board Compliance | THE 10 COMMANDMENTS of Board Compliance

- Thou shalt not commit adultery with another foundation that possesses a similar mission (i.e. do not provide your time, talent & treasure to a competing foundation).
- Thou shalt not steal from the foundation you serve. Do not steal time, money or materials and if you do may you be sued and then possibly go to prison. An example of stealing is holding a fundraising event with two separate organizations. Sponsorships are received to cover the event venue. The venue is donated and the sponsorship is not required; however, you decide to keep the money to go on vaca with the entire fam.
- Honor the foundation you serve with all of your time, talent, & treasure. Donate your time. The board needs skillsets such as legal, marketing, accounting etc. Last but not least make a donation and/or get your friends to donate.
- Thou shalt not breach your fiduciary responsibilities & duties of the foundation you serve.
- Thou shalt not bear false witness against any of the foundation’s stakeholders to include fellow board members, officers, staff members, volunteers and / or program recipients. If you choose to do so and if you bear false witness to several of these categories, you are super bad and you need to remove yourself from the board immediately or be sued. If the other board members do not choose to remove you and/or sue you for the corruption, they are as guilty as you are and should be handled as such.
- Thou shalt not use the foundation for personal gain (i.e. use the foundation and/or program recipients to secure a better position in…say…a very prestigious country club or you had the foundation hire your consulting company).
- Thou shalt disclose ALL conflicts of interest (goes with commandment 6) immediately (i.e. inability to lead and make decisions you don’t have time for or you had the foundation hire your company to do a service and you financially gain from that business transaction or you are a consultant for a large organization that has a ton of influence on your earning potential and you don’t want to be seen as working against said organization even if it is the right thing to do and falls under the mission of your foundation).
- Thou shalt honor the foundation’s give/get (i.e. this means you raise money by holding events (not just showing up) but actually investing your own capital into the event and running the darn thing).
- Thou shalt utilize the foundation’s retained professional services such as general counsel and public relations firm especially in times of crisis and especially if the foundation is actually paying the general counsel and PR firm.
- Thou shalt NEVER send lackeys to do your dirty work or retaliate when you have been called out for any of the above commandments (aka whistleblowing).
- Bonus Commandment—-DO NOT VIOLATE THE FOUNDATION’S BYLAWS!!!! ESPECIALLY BY BEING ON THE BOARD ILLEGALLY OR AMENDING A SECTION IN THE BYLAWS THAT CANNOT LEGALLY BE AMENDED!
By Jen Paquette CEO and Partner The JPaq Group http://www.thejpaqgroup.com