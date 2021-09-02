“Blues” Of Isezakicho: Mina Aoe #Japan

The performance of the Blues is a time of Storytelling. Whether it be roads, streets, land, or other places, the Blues and space, goes hand-in-hand. Let us not forget that the Blues is a telling of space. Whatever pains and narratives are taking place in our lives, it is that space (and geographical location), which comes to play a role in how we convey certain stories in our lives.

The Blues-a Black American art form, which moves through the narrative of the Black American experience. It is one of the peculiar scents of our Being. In the Blues, we poured our sorrows. In the Blues, we narrated our heartaches, and heartbreaks. Through the Blues, we depicted our humanity. The Blues was (and still is) one of our musical therapies. We were granted the love, compassion, and gentility, which was needed.

Moving into the nation of Japan, one comes to view the beauty of Blues, in its assessment of one particular area. It is called, Isezakicho Street. You have to ask yourself, just exactly what is it about this street, which makes it so intriguing-euphoric enough for someone to write a song about it! What stories have taken place on this street? Stories of love. Stories of adventure. What are the colors, designs, and patterns, which have brought our the artistry (and wonder) in the space?

Archival photographs-old photographs have an intriguing way of showcasing time! For, they grant us the opportunity to appreciate treasures of memory, in the past. Through these photographs, one creates their very own, mental time machine. For a quick moment, one is granted access into the past. If only we could physically venture there. Of course, there is also the possibility of re-creating the past, even for a short period of time.

so, what’s the news? What’s the Blues, on the street of Isezakicho? How does it convey a certain sorrow, or joy, in the nation of Japan? What’s its her/history? How does it contribute its own story to the wellness of balance and nurture, in the land? In the city? Entering into the city, shall we take a look and see.

Mina Aoe