Blueprint Of Life – 5 Lessons I Learnt Amid All the Confusion and Chaos In My Life

All of us have a stable impression of how our lives “should be.” I am not any different. I have never, ever been a go-with-the-flow kinda girl. I like to be in control, holding the supremacies, setting the pace. I don’t like to go along for the ride or just sit back and relax. But, sometimes this thing called ‘’life’’ gives you such a muddled sucker stroke to the stomach that will leave you out of breath for your overestimated directions. Maybe your dream job turned out to be duller than a railway station’s waiting room, or maybe you just ended a relationship with the person you thought you’d marry. Whatever it is, sometimes, Life just doesn’t go your way. Reasons can be infinite. We don’t feel attached to the world in an evocative way.

People often like to say that happiness is a choice. Perhaps, that is true. But everyone does not deal with the chaos in life; likewise. A mind like mine can’t be reasoned with; when it is stuck hard in its ‘’patterns’’ and what ‘’should be’’ the result is – craving for perfection. The last few months, things had not been veracious for me and at one point; I was extremely close to giving up. A stiff, straightforward look at my life told me how lacking it was. But, at the same time I knew, it is the time to envision on what it is that I really want in my life, to have another look at my goals, and to jog my memory again that I am in the driver’s seat of my life. Life is not meant to be a series of dreams coming true but a series of lessons to be learned.

5 prized lessons I learnt amid all the chaos-

We Are All Connected:

Even though the present condition may be infuriating, you are not alone. Chances are that other people have faced the same thing before or may be going through the same phase too. Knowing; it is not just you helps you to get out of a self persecuting approach. You can stay on for what is not going your way, or you can emphasis on what you have the supremacy to control.

Take a Break:

What we choose to concentrate on expands. Too often we give all of our responsiveness to what we feel is missing in our lives. We miss the mark to recognize what is accurate in our lives. I was really not happy with the way, my career was shaping up. I have always been a creative person. Amid all this chaos, I found my calling and started freelancing. Today, I am writing for various esteemed websites, including a print magazine. Writing for websites such as ”thriveglobal” is an achievement in itself. One year back, I did not even have the courage to think something like this about my career. I never thought that small steps will lead to such a beautiful destination. Beginning with what is working is an important footing for you to invite more of what you want into your life. So be substantial to yourself, allow what is going your way, and distinguish how far you have come.

Change Your Thought Pattern:

Breaking free of hurtful thought patterns take a concrete measure of self awareness. After my breakup, something within me was reflecting out and causing me to feel unattractive, ill at ease, and unconfident. I started to believe that I will not be getting true love my whole life, which is really not the case actually. It is not the reality. We should question our thoughts and be blatantly honest about them. I was living in the past; sometimes I still make the same mistake but I have realized that there is nothing more obstructive from stirring ahead, than the negative stories we tell ourselves.

Talk to Someone You Trust:

If you feel much unfulfilled, talk to a friend, or someone you trust, complain, crib about it. Pour your heart out. When you need to spill and vent, find someone you trust. I spoke to my Mother. Talking to my Mom gave me access ideas and audacity I did not have before. It made me believe that I can still find my purpose in the middle of muddle and confusion. Talking to someone you trust, makes you feel that you are living on determination again. You know you are not only watching down a petrifying route from a space but are hiking on the path to take a leap of faith.

Feel Good About Who You Are:

This Chaos and ruckus taught me I had a rhythm. I learnt the things that make me happy, and I found my own attractive flow. I progressively began to feel much more relaxed with myself. I created a list of the things, I need to do to take care of myself and organized them into my day so I feel fit and grounded. It’s tranquil to feel good about who you are when you make your requirements priorities.

My life is not perfect; I am not perfect. I am still struggling hard to control my thoughts. The only difference is that with each passing day I am getting real with my stories to create my reality. I have not given up on love and life. I know I can still write a new story in any moment. There is a profound muted chaos that is; what we call ‘’life’’. Sound simple. Isn’t it!!!