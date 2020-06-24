Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Blueberries: Bursting with Nutrition

In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, here’s a blueberry filled recipe that’s bursting with flavor and nutrition!

Fresh Baked Blueberry Bread

Blueberries are a nutrient powerhouse bursting with antioxidants and phytochemicals.  Together they boost your immune system and provide anti-inflammatory protection to your cells.  These small berries are also packed with fiber, folate, vitamin B6, C, and K, as well as iron, calcium, manganese, and zinc. All of these nutrients play an important role in your brain, gut, and heart health.  Vitamin K also increases calcium absorption, which helps keep bones strong.  In addition, vitamin C is essential for healthy skin-one cup of blueberries provides 24% of your daily value.

Research suggests that the blue-hued antioxidant anthocyanin may help delay symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.  Blueberries are a great source of prebiotics.  In conjunction with probiotics, they promote a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut (microbiome).  Gut bacteria are important for proper digestion and absorption of nutrients.  Your gut health also keeps your emotional and cognitive systems regulated through the gut-brain axis.  Therefore, a nutritious eating plan that incorporates antioxidant and phytochemical-rich foods like blueberries can have a positive impact on your overall health and well-being.

In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, here’s a blueberry filled recipe that’s bursting with flavor and nutrition!  When baking, I try to add as many nutrients to a recipe as possible.  Yogurt provides additional calcium and protein.  I also tossed in some chia seeds because they’re a great source of fiber, heart-healthy fats, plant protein, and calcium.  Enjoy our Blueberry Bread for breakfast, as a snack or dessert!

Helen Agresti, RDN

Helen Agresti RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Professional Nutrition Consulting, LLC

Helen provides Personal Nutrition Coaching (in person, conference call, and FaceTime), cooking demos, lunch & learns, and corporate wellness presentations.

She is a licensed and credentialed Food and Nutrition Expert.  Helen has a passion for assisting children and adults achieve a healthy weight, seek pain relief, experience a better night’s sleep, and feel more energetic.

Through the Adults with Autism Waiver (AAW), Helen coaches those with Autism (Asperger Syndrome).  She provides her expertise in conjunction with the client's healthcare team from all areas of the state including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Helen lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and their 5 children.

