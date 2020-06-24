Blueberries: Bursting with Nutrition

Blueberries are a nutrient powerhouse bursting with antioxidants and phytochemicals. Together they boost your immune system and provide anti-inflammatory protection to your cells. These small berries are also packed with fiber, folate, vitamin B6, C, and K, as well as iron, calcium, manganese, and zinc. All of these nutrients play an important role in your brain, gut, and heart health. Vitamin K also increases calcium absorption, which helps keep bones strong. In addition, vitamin C is essential for healthy skin-one cup of blueberries provides 24% of your daily value.

Research suggests that the blue-hued antioxidant anthocyanin may help delay symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Blueberries are a great source of prebiotics. In conjunction with probiotics, they promote a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut (microbiome). Gut bacteria are important for proper digestion and absorption of nutrients. Your gut health also keeps your emotional and cognitive systems regulated through the gut-brain axis. Therefore, a nutritious eating plan that incorporates antioxidant and phytochemical-rich foods like blueberries can have a positive impact on your overall health and well-being.

In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, here’s a blueberry filled recipe that’s bursting with flavor and nutrition! When baking, I try to add as many nutrients to a recipe as possible. Yogurt provides additional calcium and protein. I also tossed in some chia seeds because they’re a great source of fiber, heart-healthy fats, plant protein, and calcium. Enjoy our Blueberry Bread for breakfast, as a snack or dessert!