Blue-Eyed Photograph and A Song: Roy Drusky

Musical Exercises Of Reflection, Through ROY DRUSKY, and His Performance Of, "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain!"

The color blue is a surreal depiction of fantasy; at least in one part of the world. There is the mysticism, the beauty, and its connection with the natural serenity of the Earth. Waters. Air. It all feels rather, Earthly. Blue has often been equated to, sorrow! Yet, we know from previous experiences just how it can be transformed into something more comforting! Blue is a jeweledcolored color! It manifests itself through what we wear, the gems we wear, and our Earthly treasures. Life is housed, within the color-blue! Then, of course, there are other colors, too!

The rain is falling. Sometimes, our sorrow can be felt, in the rain even more pressingly! Life has a way of moving who we are. Sorrow grants us the power to remove any lingering masks. There are those moments when we come to understand that the color blue is an internal reflection, for what’s inside! It’s refreshing, revealing, and rehealing!

Blues eyes are more than a hiearthy for eye-eye-color and so forth! Remember, that every color has its particular purpose. Blue eyes and the rain share a particular chemistry! For starters, a person is reverted back into their natural state and position. Remember that a person can only hide so much, before they come to break down. Revelations are underway. Things are permitted to be restored. At least, for that time, you can release from whatever life’s frustrations are coming your way! While you are at it, the sweet sonnets of music come into play. Life is grand. Love is beautiful. Should you wish to say “goodbye,” then one can cry into a new wave for life’s timing!

Let’s take some time to imagine ourselves in the rain! As we labor and pull through, we can begin to wonder through treasured memories. Oh, how loving they move through us, again! The sounds of the rain. The scent of the rain. The blessed bestowing, for a healing, gain!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/469852173603346085/

Roy Drusky

https://www.pinterest.com/gaylaschultz/roy-drusky/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UsMPsqbHGbk
https://open.spotify.com/track/7uIit2Bc4o8veMzIOf9isl

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

