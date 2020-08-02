Blue days are key for your success

That feeling of something missing has the answer you are looking for.

Not too long ago, I woke up with a strong void and a longing for clarity. You probably have already experienced something like that.

It’s a feeling that permeates our entire being. The worse part is that we can’t seem to shake it off, despite how many times we appreciate everything else we have. It’s so overwhelming we end up carrying it to work, buy groceries, or even water the plants. The dread of something missing pulls in all directions and gets in the way of achieving anything. We feel stuck and lose perspective.

While we are there, we forget about the thousand bridges we have built before that have taken us out of other situations, providing rediscoveries and reminding us to accept our vulnerability. We allow our emotions to trap us and succumb to them without realizing they are our best navigation system.

Sadness, despair, longing, fear, or insecurity are not the problem; they are the answer! Those feelings are how our wiser self pushes us away from where we are that doesn’t resonate with what we desire to experience.

The fact that we feel like that is an excellent indicator that we are on the right track. We want to be better!

Be OK with the days you don’t feel OK. Recognize that you are growing and moving forward by persisting in your path on the good days and the bad ones.

Somedays we don’t feel full of energy and inspiration. Some mornings we question our existence and see ourselves lost and drained. Some times we can’t see how we fit in in the perfection that surrounds us.

Those emotions are a calling to be the real you.