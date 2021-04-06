Blowing Winds Of Legacy: Bongi Makeba #SouthAfrica

When legends have daughters, who follow in their footsteps, a legacy is carried on. It means that those elements of musical greatness 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 are passed on through the matrilineal marking. Ah! The final breath of release. We are moved into a different spacing, where the greatness of the matrilineal line, are to be restored. Those phenomenal singers, that came before, re-birthed themselves in the Spirits of the young. It’s a sure way of ensuring that tradition lives on.

When mothers pass on their voices to their daughters, there is sure to be a steady venture of movement and tenderness. In addition, a certain tapestry of holistic well-being for understanding, what it means to move through the music’s lineage. Music has a certain power for maneuvering into uncharted territory. It breaks boundaries and eradicates taboos. Music heals the Soul and comforts the Spirit. There is a reason for why we are meant to dream and seek dreams, within our music. 🎵 🎶 🎶 One of the treasures, pertaining to the wellness trend is our ability to relay music to the next generation. Safeguarding it and keeping it in connection, with the very nature of its authenticity!

Mother’s Tongue is important! Mother’s words can be life saving when they are used properly. They can ignite and awakening the very nature of power and fruition. Mother’s words bring healing to the most chaotic of times. Furthermore, Mother’s bond to daughter seals the tie to a nation. As long as that bond is cherished, so lives, the Motherland-even in the most trying of times. It serves to navigate through different timbers and landscapes for that bond. In addition, one has to push through within a certain trajectory. Does it permit a certain landscape or trajectory? Does it move one into understanding what it means to secure the bond between Woman and Nation? A mother and daughter bond is the whisper of life’s delight. It is that sacred treasure for a holistic transition, in preparation for the matrilineal line.

From Mother to daughter, the gift was given. The joy was created, and life was made. Sometimes mothers don’t always outlast the daughters. Sometimes, the daughters leave in order to sustain the blessings of Mothers. Nevertheless, the Souls remain connected and intertwined, for all time! A certain song came to fruition. It’s performance highlighted that connection between Mother and Daughter. In listening to daughter’s sound, you can hear Mother’s traces. It’s that mystical, and that it feels as if Heaven had made two copies of, that sound. After all, one couldn’t help, but to understand what it meant for the this sacred coupling to occupy the stage, while projecting their gifts to Heaven’s delight. How did the audience feel to have such a blessing? How did Heaven bless the energy at hand? Love, has its way, and place of moving through certain waves; and softly blowing the waves, through nature’s stillness. Love has that power! 💕

She only recorded one album, for her own elevation. Bongi Makeba-Blow On Wind, in 1980. We are left to hear the artistry, that was left behind. However, she left it, just know that it was left. From mother to daughter, she was given that name. And, her name is. . .

Bongi Makeba

