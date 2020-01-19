Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Blowing up your comfort zone

That uncomfortable feeling you have to get through in order to grow...

By

How comfortable are you going outside your comfort zone?  Psychologists say that’s where the learning takes place. But who wants to walk into the unknown, into uncharted territory, with people you may not know?  Aren’t we getting fed the mantra to “be you”and “do you”.  So if “you” doesn’t like the idea of doing something, why would you venture into that unknown?

I moved to the Pacific Northwest, specifically to Skagit County, about an hour north of Seattle where I knew no one to do a year of service as an Americorps VISTA. After three weeks there, I heard about their Tulip Festival.  I also heard about The Tulip Festival Gala.  I bought myself a ticket to the Gala because I was curious what a Pacific Northwest Gala was like in comparison to the few on the East Coast I had attended.

The night of the gala I got to the parking lot of the event venue and found myself paralyzed.  The demons in my head had taken over, “What are you doing here? What if no one talks to you? What if you are in a room of doctors and lawyers and corporate CEOs and they ask you what you do? What are you going to say to them? Go back and cuddle up in your bed and watch some TV. You don’t belong here. What if you’re over or under dressed?” The words were blaring loudly and relentlessly. 

I stopped the demons by listening to the words my “Fairy Godmother”, like the one who visited Cinderella just before the Ball  was saying, “Hilda, put on your big girl panties.  Hold your head up high.  Walk in with confidence and a smile and see where the night takes you.”  Underneath that bravado, my insides were shaking.  But the Fairy Godmother’s words resonated louder than the demon and I got out of the car and walked into the event!.

At the end of the night, which was an absolute blast, I called my daughter and said, “I think everyone in their 50’s should do something that pushes them outside their comfort zone.”  I literally felt like I had opened a whole new chapter in my life.  It felt liberating and empowering.  It wasn’t easy but it was fully worth it.  I made a promise to myself that I would continue to push myself outside my comfort zone for the rest of my life.  The researchers were right, that’s where a lot of the learning takes place. 

The anxiety and nervousness I experienced was far outweighed by the confidence, fun and learning that came from it.  I challenge you to go outside your comfort zone this week.  Do one thing your “inner demon” is saying you shouldn’t do.  Shut down that demon using the voice of your Fairy Godmother. 

In the end you’ll learn that you are dressed right, because clothes really don’t matter, that even if you’re the only single person in the room without a real job someone will be intrigued with what you are currently doing, couples are always willing to talk to someone other than their mates and there’s always someone interested in telling you about themselves. Get comfortable with going outside your comfort zone.  

    Hilda Maria Valdespino, Change Agent, Founder at Inspired Learning LLC

    After the divorce of her 30-year marriage, Hilda headed out to the Pacific Northwest to experience life among the mountains.  She committed herself to a year of service as an AmeriCorps VISTA and provided training programs through a community action agency whose mission was to end the cycle of poverty for the homeless. She returned east to Pittsburgh after becoming a grandma! She’s now relaunching her successful training, coaching and speaking business which she founded and ran in Connecticut for 10 years.  She’s helped hundreds of young adults, women in transition, executives and middle managers find their true passions.  Hilda is described as a change agent, transition specialist and an expert at helping others unlock their potential.  Reach out to Hilda at [email protected]

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Nova Covington is shaking up the skincare industry

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Leading by Example After Divorce

    by Kerry Alison Wekelo
    Community//

    “In Order To Be Effective One Needs To Be A Servant Leader And Not Be Afraid To Roll Up One’s Sleeves To Do The Dirty Work”

    by Marco Derhy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.